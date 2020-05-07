Sam Hargrave’s frantic movie, about a mercenary (Chris Hemsworth) hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an important criminal behind bars in Bangladesh, has proven to be a total success on Netflix, and consequently the company is already preparing & nbsp;a new action thriller starring a high-profile star. “data-reactid =” 12 “> After its premiere in Netflix last April 24, Tyler Rake had the most successful premiere in the history of the platform, with an estimate of 90 million viewers only in its first month. Sam Hargrave’s frantic movie about a mercenary (Chris Hemsworth) hired to rescue the kidnapped son of a major criminal behind bars in Bangladesh, has proven to be a complete success on the part of Netflix, and consequently the company is already preparing a new action thriller starring a high-profile star.

The highly successful Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) paves the way for Blake Lively to spearhead Netflix’s new bid for the action thriller. (Images: Jasin Boland – Netflix / Lionsgate)

Deadline& nbsp;we have confirmed that the project will keep certain basic parallels with & nbsp;Tyler Rake, because it will be a “character-centered narrative“That he must take extreme actions to save his family during a catastrophic event.” Data-reactid = “24”> This is the post-apocalyptic tape Dark Days at the Magna Carta, which will be starring Blake Lively (The Town, Blue Hell). The 32-year-old angelina – and wife of Ryan Reynolds– will also produce the project. Thanks to Deadline, we have confirmed that the project will have certain basic parallels with Tyler Rake, since it will be a “character-centered narrative” that must take extreme actions to save his family during a catastrophic event.

Ryan Reynolds, and which will be released next December. “data-reactid =” 28 “> The film will be produced by Lively under his label B for Effort, beside Kate Vorhoff (Wall Street Scammers, Spy Game) and Shawn levy of 21 Laps Entertainment(Stranger Things, Arrival, Night at the museum). The latter also directs the film. Free guy, which stars Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds, and which will premiere next December.

the ambiguous ending of & nbsp;Tyler Rake& nbsp; left open & nbsp;possibility of a sequel& nbsp; –which, in fact, is already running and again with & nbsp;Joe Russo& nbsp; endorsing the project–, it seems that& nbsp; Dark Days at the Magna CartaIt could become a trilogy – if the film is well received, obviously. It would be a unique opportunity for Lively, who became known more than 10 years ago in the series & nbsp;Gossip Girl, lead his first film franchise. “data-reactid =” 31 “> And just like Tyler Rake’s ambiguous ending left open the possibility of a sequel –Which, in fact, is already underway and again with Joe Russo endorsing the project– it seems that Dark Days at the Magna Carta could become a trilogy –if the film is well received, obviously. It would be a unique opportunity for Lively, who became known more than 10 years ago in the series. Gossip Girl, lead its first film franchise.