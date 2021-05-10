Blake Lively to star in ‘Lady Killer’ comic adaptation

For now there is no director or director for the project The film is another agreement between Netflix and Dark Horse, who have already worked together on ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Dark Horse Comics’ acclaimed series Lady Killer will be adapted on Netflix into film. It has been announced that Blake Lively will play the titular killer, while Devil cody will be in charge of adapting the comic into the script. At the moment the platform is still looking for a filmmaker to direct the film.

‘Lady Killer’ was written by Joëlle jones Y Jamie S. Rich. The limited-edition comic centers on a 1950s housewife named Josie Schuller (whom Lively will play in the film) who has a dark secret. Although she embodies all the stereotypical traits of an affable housewife, she is secretly a hitman for a local mobster organization. With her husband beginning to suspect where she is going at night and her boss losing faith in her work, Josie could become a target herself.

The story was met with critical acclaim when it first released in 2015. In 2016, it was nominated for an Eisner Award for Best Limited Series, as well as a separate nomination for Jones’ artwork and cover art.

Dark horse

The adaptation is just one of the ongoing first-look deal between Netflix and Dark Horse. This agreement has been successful so far, since its adaptation of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ is one of the most watched programs on the streaming platform.

Lively last starred in the spy thriller ‘The Rhythm of Revenge’ last year and Cody has been working on both the still-untitled Madonna biopic and the Powerpuff Girls adaptation for The CW. While no director has been selected, the film already sounds promising with the talent already behind it.

At the moment Netflix has not set a release date for the film.

