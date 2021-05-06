Blake Lively starring in adaptation of Dark Horse comic ‘Lady Killer’

From Deadline they report that the protagonist of ‘Blue Hell’ (2016) and ‘A Little Favor’ (2018), Blake Lively will lead the film adaptation of the Dark Horse Comics series, ‘Lady Killer’. Lively will also produce the project to be endorsed by Netflix and adapted by Diablo Cody (‘Juno’).

In the film, the actress will play Josie Schuller, apparently a perfect 1950s housewife whose second “job” is that of a deadly hitman. When not working at home, Schuller is a deadly weapon who also thoroughly enjoys a job her husband has no idea about.

The comic series was created by writer and illustrator Jolle Jones along with Jamie S. Rich and colorist Laura Allred. It was first published by Dark Horse Comics in January 2015, being nominated at the Eisner Awards for Best Limited Series in 2016.

We will soon see the actress in the big screen adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s best-seller, “The Husband’s Secret.” Here Lively will play Cecilia Fitzpatrick, a mother and a chronic perfectionist who discovers that her husband has been keeping a secret from her for years … a secret that leads her to realize that her life is based on lies and murder.