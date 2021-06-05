Blake Lively star of the psychological thriller ‘We Used to Live Here’

According to Deadline, Netflix has acquired the rights to a new psychological thriller titled‘We Used to Live Here’, adaptation of a novel by Marcus Kliewer that starred in “Blue Hell” (2016) and “A Little Favor” (2018), Blake Lively. The actress was also chosen by the broadcast platform to lead the film adaptation of the Dark Horse Comics series, “Lady Killer.”

The story of ‘We Used to Live Here’ centers on an owner who receives a knock on the door while his girlfriend is at work. On the other side of the door, he finds a peculiar family consisting of a husband, wife and three children. The man tells him that he once lived in the house and wanted to take a look.

The new owners are just getting used to the old house, and things are getting stranger and stranger as a snowstorm leaves unwanted visitors trapped inside. The owner can’t get rid of them and ends up regretting opening the door. as events progress.

The film adaptation will be produced by Lively, Kate Vorhoff for their label B for Effort, Dan Kagan, Scott Glassgold for Ground Control Entertainment and Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan of 6th & Idaho as part of their deal with Netflix.