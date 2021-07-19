Blake Lively slams paparazzi for harassing her children

Blake Lively is an actress who, along with her partner, also actor Ryan Reynolds, usually has a great presence on social networks, uploading funny photos together and joking with each other. However, although it may seem that the couple only uses these social networks in a fun way and to make their followers have a good time with their constant jokes and trolls, this time Lively has had to get pretty serious.

The actress, known for starring in the series ‘Gossip Girl’, has responded to the Daily Mail AU after sharing on Instagram a photo in which Lively was seen walking her three children through New York and saying hello. However, after seeing this publication the actress has not been slow to take action on the matter assuring that the photos had been edited and that they did not tell everything that was behind them: that her children were being harassed by the paparazzi all day.

After the actress’s response, the account that had uploaded the publication at first deleted it, but the popular information account @commentsbycelebs shared both the original post and the actress’s response:

Lively’s response was as follows: “You edit these images together to make it look like I’m waving happily. But that’s false. The real story is: my kids were being bullied by a man all day. Getting his attention. And then hiding. . A stranger on the street said a few words to them because it was very annoying for her to see. When I calmly tried to approach the photographer you had hired to take those photos to talk to him, he ran away. And he jumped to the next block. Background of photographers you pay to harass children? Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or is it that you just don’t care about the health of children? Photographers who would like to talk to me, could I agree to smile and wave and let them take the picture of me and take them away from my children, if they wanted to leave them alone. Because it was terrifying. Tell the whole story, @dialymailau. At the very least, listen to your sec uitors. They also understand that it is dark and annoying that you pay people to bully children. Please stop paying older men to hide and chase kids. There is a huge amount of photos you could have posted without the kids. Please delete them. Come on, catch up. “

The actress has therefore been quite forceful about it, denouncing this situation of harassment that their children have suffered from the paparazzi and finally achieving that publication is eliminated.

Blake thanks

Lively has appreciated the positive reaction that people have shown in this situation, through a comment in the aforementioned post by @commentsbycelebs. The followers of the actress have shown their support for her and have also denounced this horrible event that she has had to face.

The actress also encourages people to, like her, act accordingly if you witness a situation like this: “A very simple thing that people can do is to unfollow and block any type of publication that publishes photos of children. Feel free to report them.” Lively concludes the message that puts an end to this terrible situation by saying: “They are all trying to be of service to the audience. So if the audiences make it clear that they do not want something like photos of children obtained by scary and harassing men, the publication or the account will do what the audience wants. Because people have demanded it. “

The actress was last seen in the movie ‘The Rhythm of Vengeance’ released last year.