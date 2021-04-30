Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and the complicity that makes them a great couple

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot in 2012 after dating for a year; They are one of the most beloved couples in the show.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds share much more than life and their three daughters: Inez, James and Betty, also share a sense of humor that has led them to play pranks of all kinds.

Although they are usually seen together at galas, red carpets, openings or Hollywood events, a few days ago they could be seen on the stage of their daily life.

The couple went out for a walk in New York in a display of their daily lives full of moments of intimacy despite the fact that they are public figures. While Ryan carried his daughter, Blake took care of Penny, his faithful companion.

Aware of her image as a fashionista, Blake can look perfect in photos for a special event as well as on any given day wearing Air Max 1 sneakers and a camel-colored cardigan from Oark + Fort.

Or, you can change the structure of your outfit a bit without neglecting your boho and trendy look with a $ 400 Chufy Adira skirt. For his part, Ryan turns out to be the perfect match for Blake, as he has shown himself willing to help her even dye her hair.

Ryan has also used his wife as a lure to prevent their little ones from becoming obsessed with the famous song “Baby Shark” by showing them the poster for “Deep Fear”, the movie in which Lively plays a surfer attacked by a shark. So they are practically a dynamic duo.

Blake, 33, and Ryan, 44, met during the filming of “Green Lantern” in October 2011 and it seems that the crush was instantaneous, as they married shortly before their first year as a couple, in September 2012.