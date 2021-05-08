Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds date daughter Betty for the first time

The graceful couple of actors enjoyed a rare family outing with two of their three daughters in New York and we got to see Betty for the first time!

Although Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their third daughter named Betty in October 2019, they certainly do a very good job of keeping the girl and her sisters, James and Inez, away from the cameras.

So much so, that this week was the first time we had seen the couple go out for a walk with Betty since birth.

The 33-year-old mother was seen carrying the little girl in a baby carrier as she left a New York bakery as her Deadpool star husband continued to carry her takeout.

The family outing also included another of their daughters, 4-year-old Inez, who looked adorable in a tutu as she rode her pink scooter with a matching helmet and tennis shoes.

Blake dressed comfortably in a blue sports outfit with a plaid cap, for added style she added a long brown OAK + FORT cardigan and Nike Air Max sneakers to match the coat.

Ryan was wearing the same tennis shoes as his wife but in a different color, tight olive green pants, a blue shirt, and a cap.

Apparently the dynamic duo is losing their fear of the cameras, we would not be surprised to see the whole family on the next outing.

