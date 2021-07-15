Blake Lively and her adorable daughters go out together in New York

Blake Lively has a style of her own so marked, that even when she tries to go unnoticed, she continues to attract stares.

Blake Lively stopped being just another actress to become a style icon thanks to her participation in the series “Gossip Girl”, which for six seasons showed her with designer looks that marked an era in Manhattan.

The series was so successful and Blake was so tied to the glamor of fashion, that in the film “A Simple Favor”, Blake had no problem re-portraying an empowered woman, who wears glamorous clothes, although in this case he strays a bit from the girly look to play with suits and tuxedos during the plot.

His style is so magnetic, that it would be impossible to deny that his daughters James, Inez and Betty have not had a certain influence from their mother when choosing their looks for the day, as was exposed a few days ago when they went out for a walk together in Westchester.

While Blake wore a cream A-line flared skirt with neon pink embroidery that she combined with a pink blouse, matching cap and salmon sneakers, her little ones looked very comfortable with dance-inspired looks in both nude pink and pink. black color, they all looked like stars.