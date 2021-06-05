Blake Lee Reveals His Favorite Cruel Summer Scene

As he continued, Blake applauded his co-stars for doing “such a good job” with the scene. “It’s just such an honest, sweet depiction of these two men that fall in love,” he added. “And it’s really, really beautiful. And I think that the writers did a great job at showing that.”

In fact, as the 37-year-old actor shared with E! News, this scene is one of his favorites in the entire season. Why? Well, he explained, “To see yourself represented I think is the most important thing, and I think that this show is doing a good job at showing an honest, real, gay love story.”