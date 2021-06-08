Blake Griffin buries Giannis Antetokoumpo with bestial donqueo

The Brooklyn Nets player, Blake griffin destroyed Giannis Antetokpunmpo with a lethal donqueo in the second game of the series playoffs on the NBA.

Blake griffin he was making a good cut after an offense by the Brooklyn Nets when he received a good pass and came strong towards the basket and it came out Giannis Antetokpunmpo in defense he had no compassion and ended up doing it a donqueo above him in the NBA.

Here the video:

Blake griffin that series of playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks team he is giving an extra of himself or rather he is reliving his moments from several seasons ago, since he is playing the best the Milwaukee Bucks team walks in the NBA.

This season Blake grifin is averaging 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets team.