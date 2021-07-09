Blair Waldorf’s references in the first chapter of the Gossip Girl reboot

The new version makes it clear that headbands are a thing of the past and Scarves (and bags) become Julien’s starring accessory. Like Queen B, she customizes her uniform, only she does not wear the extra short skirt and she does not wear flats, the influencer and leader of Constance bet on biker shorts, sneakers and varsity jackets.

(HBO Max)

Like Blair, Julien has a entourage of friends who help her stay intact at all times and to generate content on their social networks. But beware, not all his character has elements of B, too has a little serena, because it is more cool and relaxed.

(HBO Max)

The most interesting? The new Gossip Girl doesn’t deny the old one. He simply acknowledges that several years have passed since his last appearance. Attention: Spoiler Alert!