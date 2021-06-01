Blair Underwood & Desiree DaCosta Break Up After 27 Years of Marriage

Consciously uncoupling.

Former Sex and the City star Blair underwood took to Instagram on Sunday, May 30 to announce his split from wife Desiree DaCosta. The couple wrote in a joint statement, “After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago.”

Underwood and DaCosta share three children together — sons, Paris, 24, and Blake, 19, and daughter Brielle, 22.

“It has truly been a beautiful journey,” their Instagram post continued. “Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately. “