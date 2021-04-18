Bladeless fan and air purifier, and from Dyson: today it is reduced by 90 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Spring has arrived and with it better temperatures, but with the happy allergies that many do not even let us breathe, on the street and not in our home. Luckily, there are air purifiers, and the highest quality ones are capable of making us spend a much more pleasant spring and summer, both reducing allergy symptoms, and also cooling us when the temperatures are very hot.

The Dyson brand knows a lot about it, both about air conditioning, about purifiers and fans, and its product Pure Cool Link is one of the most successful tower-type air purifiers. The best of all is that it not only purifies air, but also serves as a fan in the summer months, and that now you can get it with a saving of € 90.

So we highlight you this Dyson Pure Cool Link tower purifier at € 359, a discount from the € 449 previously marked, and being a unique opportunity because this type of device does not usually drop in price during the summer months.

This is the best air purifier you can buy, and on top of that it is also a fan, and it is reduced to € 359

This Dyson Pure Cool Link tower purifier at € 359 is with a discount of € 90, and you can receive it at home for the next two to three days, with the highest security and guarantee that the Dyson brand offers.

As we said, your main solution is the purifier capable of monitoring and detecting contaminants automatically, being able to manage and categorize the air quality of the room in which we have installed the appliance, adjusting the air flow as appropriate at all times, so that we do not have to worry about it.

It has a 360 ° hermetic filtration capable of removing gases and particles, and this is achieved thanks to the combination of an active carbon filter and a HEPA fiberglass filter capable of capturing 99.95% of polluting particles down to 0.1 microns.

Thanks to the Dyson Link app We can monitor air quality in real time, controlling each of the machine settings and programming it to suit each of the rooms and according to the hours of the day. In addition, it has an efficient curved and magnetized remote control, so that we can fix it to the machine and thus never get lost.

Yes, it is also valid for a fan in the hot summer months, and on top of that it has a night mode that makes it practically silent.

