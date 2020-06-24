Maybe the absence of E3 is leaving us without an interesting number of great headlines, or at least it is going to distribute it throughout the summer, but if there is something about the fact that there is an event practically every day it is that they do not stop announcing games for the Nintendo hybrid. The New Game + Expo has been especially generous with the Nintendo Switch, so much so that it seemed like a Nintendo Direct in terms of format and number of ads and it has left us the odd headline during the broadcast of the main event, but also other good surprises during its later streaming. One of those surprises has been Blade Fury, a two-dimensional action title based on Chinese mythology that is hopelessly reminiscent of Vanillaware’s works.

Blade Fury to cut Nintendo Switch this fall

Bladed Fury’s story is one of those that combine mythology with real history and a little bit of surrealism. After being exiled from her own castle, Princess Ji embarks on an adventure to defeat Tian, ​​a former officer who staged a coup, overthrowing Ji’s father, seizing power over the entire Qi region, and imprisoning the older sister of our protagonist. In his search for justice, Ji will meet gods from Chinese mythology such as Hou Yi or Jingwei, who will lend them their powers to achieve their goals.

I think it cannot be hidden that much of the inspiration for Blade Fury comes from the work of Vanillaware Muramasa: The Demon Blade which premiered on Wii and was later ported and extended to Playstation Vita. And now that we mention the vanilla-flavored company, it wouldn’t hurt to bring out its most popular games like Odin Sphere, Dragon’s Crown, Muramasa itself or its next 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim on Nintendo Switch.

See also

Bladed Fury premiered on Steam in December 2018 with very positive reviews and will come to Nintendo Switch thanks to PM Studios in the fall of this same year. At the moment it is not known how much the version that will be played with Joy-Con will cost, but on the Valve platform it costs about eight euros, so the price should be around when it is published in the eShop.

Source

Related