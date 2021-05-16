Blade Runner, Mad Max and the Teletubbies have been inspirations for Loki

The latest printed issue of Entertainment Weekly magazine includes a special dedicated to the series “Loki”. An article in which the series is discussed and in which at a certain point other products that have served as inspirations for the series are discussed.

In the case of “Scarlet Witch and Vision” / “WandaVision” old sitcoms were very present for that tribute they made to sitcoms throughout the different decades. Here the inspirations are very different and reach such mythical series, and strange in this case, like “Teletubbies”.

We do not have many details of all this, because precisely, they want us to wait until the premiere of the series on June 9 (in the text of the magazine it says June 11, but because it is seen that it was from before the premiere date to the series). This is the text that is included inside the magazine including the statements of the director of the series Kate herron:

Although the creative team was unable to reveal any of the periods of time they will visit, they did share some of the very diverse inspirations from the series, including ‘Blade Runner’, ‘Mad Men’, and, more curiously, ‘Teletubbies’. Says Herron of how that last one fits in, ‘It will have to wait until June 11.’

As we can see, we have very different products. A sci-fi classic like “Blade Runner”, a 1960s period series that made history like “Mad Men”, and a children’s classic like “Teletubbies”. A puzzle that we still don’t know how to put together but that seems to make sense when we see that journey through the history that the series will have.

Via information | Entertainment Weekly