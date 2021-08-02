Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class TV and Film Studios in the UK

The proposed project will be a hub for British and international productions

The investment, estimated at more than 700 million pounds, will create state-of-the-art facilities for studies

The project is set to create more than 4,500 permanent jobs and contribute £ 300 million a year to the local economy, as well as become one of the UK’s largest production locations.

LONDON AND LOS ANGELES, August 02, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) plan to create a new large television, film and digital production facility in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire.

Artist Impression No. 1 (Photo: Business Wire)

The funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Hudson Pacific Properties have acquired a 91 acre parcel, 17 miles north of central London, through a joint venture worth 120 million pounds. The acquisition, with a planned total investment of more than 700 million pounds, will be the partners’ first expansion of the Sunset Studios platform outside the US.

The proposed project, which is subject to planning permits, would transform the parcel into one of the largest world-class television and film studio venues. The project is expected to create more than 4,500 permanent jobs for Broxbourne and the surrounding community and contribute more than 300 million pounds annually to the local economy.

This operation is a continuation of Blackstone’s existing joint venture with Hudson Pacific, a leading owner and operator of Los Angeles-based studios and offices. Together, Blackstone and Hudson Pacific have a media portfolio totaling 3.5 million square feet, including 35 active sound stages and on-site creative offices, as well as development rights. Sunset Studios has featured some of the big screen and small screen hits, such as When Harry Met Sally and La La Land, as well as a number of Academy Award winning films.

James Seppala, Director of Blackstone Real Estate Europe, commented: “We are delighted to expand our collaboration with Hudson Pacific in the UK and we intend to create a world-class studio facility that will help ensure that the UK remains the premier destination for content production on a global scale. It is a continuation of our thematic focus on investments and a long-term commitment to media, entertainment and content creation. “

Victor Coleman, President and CEO of Hudson Pacific, commented: “We are pleased to expand our UK Sunset Studios platform, a global hub for film and television production. With our expertise in developing and operating state-of-the-art media venues, and existing resources and market presence At Blackstone, we are confident these facilities will be in high demand from leading content creators. We look forward to working with the Broxbourne Council to ensure the project has a significant positive impact on the local community. “

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commented: “This investment is great news for the UK film and television industry, which will inject hundreds of millions of pounds into the local economy and create thousands of jobs for the people of Hertfordshire. The creative industries are at the heart of our plans to rebuilding. This will be a hub for British and international productions, showcasing local talent on the world stage. “

Oliver Dowden, MP, Secretary of State in the Department of Culture, Media and Sports, commented: “This new studio represents a new vote of confidence in the UK film and television industry. Through the British Film Commission, we are supporting the development of stage venues like this across the UK, boosting the economy local and supporting our world-class creatives to create the next Bond hit or a noteworthy set-top box. “

The counselor Lewis Cocking, Head of the Broxbourne Borough Council, commented: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the people of our district. The creative industries are of strategic importance to us and the creation of more than 4,500 new permanent jobs and the associated boost to the local economy is just what we need in the aftermath of the pandemic. looking forward to partnering with Blackstone and Hudson Pacific to help bring about significant positive change at Broxbourne. “

Art prints of the proposed project can be downloaded here and here.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to generate positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies in which we invest, and the communities in which we work. We do this by hiring great people and using flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $ 684 billion of assets under management include investment instruments focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, development capital, timely non-investment grade loans, real assets and second-term funds, worldwide. More information at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a listed real estate investment company with a portfolio of studio and office properties totaling 20 million square feet, including construction land. Focused on the main East Coast innovation, media and technology epicenters, its anchor tenants include leading Fortune 500 and growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber and NFL Enterprises, among others. Hudson Pacific is listed on the NYSE under the stock indicator “HPP” and is listed on the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Note to Editors: The list of notable productions shot at Sunset Studios includes:

Project Runway

Scandal

X-Men (2000)

When Harry met Sally

karate Kid

I love you, uncle

Zoolander

La La Land

Guess who’s coming tonight

True blood

The prince of Bel Air

The golden girls

Hannah Montana

The Bridge on the River Kwai (Oscar winner for Best Picture)

Lost horizons

Six feet underground

