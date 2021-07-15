BlackRock sees no transitory inflation

The BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, has referred to inflation pointing out that it is not something transient and that the EDF you will need to prepare for inflation figures higher, according Saqib Iqbal Ahmed at Yahoo Finance.

“I’m not asking for 1970 inflation, but I think we’re going to have inflation higher than 2% … probably closer to 3.5% to 4.0%,” Fink said in an interview with ..

“Does that mean the Federal Reserve will have to change policy? I think so,” said Fink, who, as a director of the world’s largest asset manager, is seen as one of the world’s most influential investors.

“A rapid rise in prices has left investors wondering if inflation is likely to peak soon as economies emerge from the cloud of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, or if higher inflation is here to stay. ”Says Ahmed.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly stated higher inflation, noting that he expects supply chains to normalize and adapt.

“In the next few years we will see more focus on jobs, more focus on reshaping our manufacturing platforms, our supply chain. These are going to be a little more inflationary,” Fink said.

“One of the main concerns investors are facing is how an overheating of the economy amid a quicker reopening could force the Fed to reduce their monetary policies ultra flexible, seen as support for riskier assets, earlier than expected, ”says Ahmed.

Fink said the increase in interest rates 50 or 100 by the Fed would not “be that bad or disrupt the stock market.”

“It’s really about how they implement the changes more than if they now acknowledge that maybe inflation is a little bit above their target,” he said.