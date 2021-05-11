BlackRock Says Fed Interest Rate Hike Will Take Five Years

BlackRock Says Interest Rate Hike Will Take Five Years

Blackrock alerts investors to the delay they estimate will have the rise in interest rates from the FED that it expects to be within 5 years.

“Markets are pricing in a takeoff in policy rates close to zero next year even though the Fed, through its new framework, has pledged to stay behind the inflation curve.“wrote a team led by Jean Boivin, director of the BlackRock Investment Institute, in a weekly note on Monday.

“We caution against over-extrapolating robust short-term activity data amid a powerful restart. We see a high bar for the Fed to change its policy stance and we think this may be underestimated by the markets. “

Own opinion of BlackRock estimates that it will take nearly five years for US policy rates to reach 1%, or until the end of 2026. This is two years slower than experts expect according to a survey conducted by the New York Fed.

BlackRock also expects a slower Fed rate hike first range, close to 0%, than other analysts.

“We see two reasons for this disconnect,” Boivin said of the more aggressive market projections for Fed policy:

Investors estimate growth data based on restrictions caused by the pandemic

Investors may be too “married to the old central bank policy framework”, specifically when it comes to any temporary overshoot of their 2% inflation target.

Boivin’s team believes that “the staggering growth figures in the coming months will be largely irrelevant” to the Fed’s rate outlook. They also expect 2% inflation to be maintained for a “sustained period of time. “Before there is a reduction in its bond buying program of approximately $ 120 billion a month.

“The Fed is in the process of building credibility in the framework and it has set a high bar to change its easy policy stance, even in the face of higher inflation, “the team wrote.” The implication: Stay invested as the restart is extended, “Boivin says.

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries rose 2.5 basis points from 1,598% to 1,601% on Monday as euro zone yields rose. US stocks closed lower, after the Dow Jones fell -0.10% and topped 35,000 for the first time. Additionally, falling shares of major technology companies sent the S&P 500 index down -1.04% and the Nasdaq -2.55%.

Despite disappointing employment figures for April, a trio of Fed officials said Monday they did not believe the job market was stagnating, including President Charles Evans, who expects the job market to expand at a healthy rate for the rest of the year.