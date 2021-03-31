BlackRock is trading Bitcoin futures, how much BTC do institutions have?

Compartir

According to a Coindesk report and a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investment firm BlackRock has started trading Bitcoin futures. BlackRock has reportedly allocated a small portion of its portfolio in BTC on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange financial derivatives platform.

With $ 8.6 trillion in assets under management (AUM), BlackRock is one of the largest investment firms in the world. In an interview for CNBC, BlackRock CIO Rick Rieder stated in February that they had “started to foray” into Bitcoin.

According to the document, BlackRock invested $ 6.5 million in 37 futures contracts on derivatives based on CME BTC. At the time of allocation, BlackRock’s position was estimated to represent approximately much less than 1% of the company’s mutual fund. The company claims earnings of $ 360,000 on its initial investment. It is speculated that the contracts expired on March 26.

In the interview, Rieder stated that the current macroeconomic environment has forced investors to seek stores of value. Assets like BTC offer appreciation and hedge against inflation, Rieder added:

My feeling is that technology has evolved and regulation has evolved to the point where several people find that it should be part of the portfolio, so that’s what drives the price up (…). I wouldn’t put a number in the percentage allowance one should have, it depends on what the rest of your portfolio looks like.

6% of Bitcoin supply in the hands of institutions

As of this writing, Bitcoin is trading at $ 58,722 with 0.7% gains on the 24-hour chart. On the weekly and monthly chart, BTC records gains of 8% and 31.1% respectively with a market capitalization of $ 1.09 trillion.

BTC higher on the 24-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

Previously, Goldman Sachs announced the launch of its Bitcoin offering for its wealthiest clients. Comprised of a selection of products including Bitcoin futures and direct exposure to cryptocurrency, the banking institution stated that it received pressure from its customers.

Something similar claimed Morgan Stanley a few weeks ago when it announced the launch of 3 funds that will give exposure to BTC for its clients with accounts of more than $ 5 million. In recent days, cases of institutional adoption of BTC have been on the rise. Many represent a radical change in the position of the institutions.

Bitcoin Treasury data indicates that institutions that have purchased BTC are in possession of approximately 6.54% of their total supply or $ 79,494,670,635. MicroStrategy has the most with 0.4% of supply or 91,326 BTC, followed by Tesla with 48,000 BTC and 0.2% of supply.