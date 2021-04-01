BlackRock bets bitcoin higher through CME futures

Key facts:

Bitcoin futures gave BlackRock $ 360,457 in profit.

For BlackRock, bitcoin futures represent 0.03% of the total assets it manages.

Yesterday, March 31, it was known that BlackRock, the investment company with the most assets under management in the world, acquired bitcoin futures contracts for USD 6.5 million. This according to the monthly report published by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The futures contracts, according to the SEC document, were acquired by BlackRock in the CME Chicago Stock Exchange. Likewise, a source familiar to the company revealed to CoinDesk that these futures contracts were already in the hands of BlackRock at the beginning of this year.

In January, CriptoNoticias reviewed the introduction in the SEC of updated prospectuses for include bitcoin futures contracts as an investment option by BlackRock, although, at that time, this did not mean that the product would be available in the next few months. Later in February, the company’s chief investment officer, Rick Rieder, said that BlackRock had started investing in bitcoin, although he never specified the details of the investment.

The 37 bitcoin futures contracts acquired by BlackRock in January, by then they had a total value of USD 6.5 million, with an expiration date of March 26 of this year. According to the SEC report, these futures appreciated to deliver a return of USD 360,457 for BlackRock.

The total value of bitcoin futures contracts represents only one 0.03% of the total assets managed by BlackRock, which are currently valued at USD 8.6 billion.

BlackRock is a company that has evolved in its thinking regarding bitcoin because, by 2017, they branded the cryptocurrency as part of a speculative and money laundering platform. In 2018, the company announced a research team to explore how this crypto asset and blockchain could be taken advantage of within the market.

Starting in 2020, the company began to strongly support bitcoin with statements by different company spokesmen, such as its investment director, Rick Rieder, who in November of that year said that bitcoin would end. taking the place of gold; or its CEO, Larry Fink, who ensured that bitcoin could compete with the dollar as reserve currency.