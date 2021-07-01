BLACKPINK Style 2021 – How to Dress Like BLACKPINK

Well, how do you do, fellow blinks? It is a glorious day for me, personally, because I get to think of superstar K-pop girl group BLACKPINK all day and actually get paid for it. (Love my job.) What do I mean, exactly? I mean, I have the honor of outlining exactly how to dupe BLACKPINK’s style so that you (and I, and us all) can cosplay as the fifth member of the mega-hot quartet. First, I’d like to thank my employer, Cosmo, for this wondrous opportunity and also my moms, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa for simply existing.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Maybe you’re doing some early research for Halloween costume ideas, or maybe you’re just a die-hard fan who’s looking to build a full BLACKPINK wardrobe. Whatever your mission is, you’ve come to the right place. Here, you’ll find six different ways to recreate some of the band’s most recent iconic lewks. (Emphasis on recreate, because, unforch for us mere mortal stans, it looks like most of their music video and performance ‘fits are cu $ tom. Happy for them, but not for my wallet.) So, go ahead! Scroll through for how to dress like BLACKPINK.

Coachella

Roger KisbyGetty Images

In a historic moment for K-pop, BLACKPINK performed at the 2019 Coachella music festival, and boy, did they serve some looks. The lace! The bling! The matching combat boots !!!! Recreate this holy image by sticking to a black and white color palette and laying on that silver hardware thick.

White Satin Iridescent Curved Hem Corset

PRETTYLITTLETHING prettylittlething.us

$ 38.00

Black Suit Shorts

PRETTYLITTLETHING prettylittlething.us

$ 18.00

BP. Layered Chain Necklace

Ash Liam Combat Boot (Women)

ASH nordstrom.com

$ 206.50

“Ice Cream” Music Video

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Ah yes, the TRUE summer anthem. “Ice Cream” came barreling into this world like a cosmic gift from the divine. Not only is the song deliciously catchy, but the music video is also equally as addictive with all those cute-ass costumes and supersaturated sets (also, hi, Selena Gomez). To get the look, go for a matching two-piece of summer knits — preferably crochet, and preferably with some floral appliqué. Here, I’ve outlined two different ways to do it. (And just so you know: Yes, that is the same hair bow in both outfits. You absolutely need one for this look, because * Obama voice * it is law.)

Anderson Crop Boxy Crochet Cardigan

Alice + Olivia revolve.com

$ 495.00

Bombshell Broderie Lace Bralette

Savage x Fenty savagex.com

$ 39.95

Flower Power Skirt

Lovers + Friends revolve.com

$ 138.00

Blair bow

Malionne malionnehair.com

$ 10.50

OR

Amber Necklace

Joey Baby NYC joeybabynyc.com

$ 49.00

Lovers + Friends Daisy Crop Top

Lovers + Friends revolve.com

$ 128.00

Lovers + Friends Daisy Short

Lovers + Friends revolve.com

$ 148.00

Blair bow

Malionne malionnehair.com

$ 10.50

“Lovesick Girls” Performance

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

While promoting their hit single “Lovesick Girls”, BLACKPINK gave us grunge, heartache, and, of course, fashun. Copy this sad girl aesthetic by pairing a band tee with a tartan mini and some funky tights. Oh, and a cool chain belt for some extra badassery.

Plus Black Iron Maiden Powerslave Print T Shirt

PRETTYLITTLETHING prettylittlething.us

$ 30.00

Say A Prayer Cross Belly Chain

Fashion Nova fashionnova.com

$ 14.99

Evy Pleated Buckle Skirt

Superdown revolve.com

$ 54.00

“The Show” Livestream Concert

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

During the pandemic, the girls helped ease some quarantini woes by presenting a full-on virtual concert that we got to watch from the comfort of our own couches. Bless them. The number of costume changes was stratospheric, and we are grateful for Every! Single! One! If you want to recreate this ~ aprés ski ~ portion of the show, just grab ye some white shorts, snow boots, and a cropped puffer jacket. Then, viola! Snow queen.

White Peach Skin Cropped Puffer Jacket

PRETTYLITTLETHING prettylittlething.us

$ 55.00

Crest Bra

Alala alalastyle.com

$ 75.00

Off White With Black Stitch Distressed Hem Denim Shorts

PRETTYLITTLETHING prettylittlething.us

$ 38.00

Icon snow boots

Moon Boot farfetch.com

$ 125.00

“How You Like That” Performance

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Maximalism is the name of the game when it comes to duping BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” look. Crazy denim styled with even crazier prints and loads of chunky jewelry should be your MO

Layered Necklace

Asos Design us.asos.com

$ 32.00

Oversized Western Fringed Denim Jacket

Nasty Gal nastygal.com

$ 59.50

Occasion Bra

Alo Yoga aloyoga.com

$ 32.00

Sprayed Logo Denim Shorts

Heron Preston farfetch.com

$ 280.00

Kim Duong Shopping Editor Kim Duong is the shopping editor at Cosmopolitan, covering cute things that are actually worth your hard-earned $$$.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io