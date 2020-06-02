This June 2, the color black has largely taken over the main social networks. On Twitter, Facebook … but especially on Instagram, black images published by anonymous people, famous people and even companies cry out against racism in the United States and other countries remembering George Floyd, the 46-year-old African American who lost his life just over a week ago after being arrested by the police in Minneapolis.

Blackout tuesday (Blackout Tuesday, in Spanish) is the name with which this initiative has spread, which has started from the world of the American music industry and has quickly spread to other sectors and corners of the planet. The objective is stop, reflect on and act against racism.

Blackout Tuesday was born as a stoppage of the American music industry and has become a global cry against racism

The origin of a global cry against racism

The promoters of this break have been the musical directors of Atlantic Record and Platoon, Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, who They started Blackout Tuesday with the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused (The show must stop) as a response to the death of George Floyd and other African American citizens at the hands of the police in the United States.

The website created to spread the initiative, theshowmustbepaused.com, explains that it is born “in the face of permanent racism and inequality that exists from the boardroom to the boulevard” and assures that they will not continue doing business as usual “without taking into account the lives of blacks”.

“The music industry is a multi-billion dollar industry. An industry that has benefited predominantly from black art. Our mission is to make the industry great, including large corporations and their partners who benefit from efforts, struggles and successes of blacks. Therefore, it is the obligation of these entities to protect and empower black communities that have made them disproportionately rich in a measurable and transparent manner. “

Singers such as Katy Perry or Rihanna, platforms like Apple Music and Spotify, television channels like MTV or VH1, as well as music radios like BBC Radio 1. And countless anonymous people who can be found on social networks through the hashtag #BlackoutTuesday.

George Floyd’s death

Last Monday, May 25, what started as a notice about an attempted payment with a counterfeit $ 20 bill ended with the death of George Floyd. After being arrested, three police officers pressed his body to the ground. One knelt on his neck and two on his back and legs while the detainee said “I can’t breathe.”

For 8 minutes and 46 seconds one of the officers remained with his knee on the man’s neck. After the first 6 minutes, Floyd stopped reacting. Despite this, and the insistence of some present that they take his pulse (one of the agents did it, without being able to find him as he stated), the police continued to immobilize the detainee without moving a few more minutes.

The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead an hour later. Both the official autopsy and the one commissioned by the family conclude that the man died “from suffocation caused by compression of the neck and back that triggered the suspension of blood supply to the brain.” It would be, therefore, a homicide.