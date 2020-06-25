BOGOTÁ (AP) – A blackout affected several cities located near Colombia’s coasts in the Caribbean on Wednesday, which are experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases, raising concerns about the operations of hospitals serving COVID-19 patients.

The mayor of Cartagena, a popular tourist destination, posted a video on the internet in which he warned residents that there could be cuts to water service as a result of the blackout, and urged citizens to collect water as quickly as possible.

« The power went off all over the coast, » said Mayor Dau Chamat. « They still have not identified what the damage was. It is possible that as well as it can be solved soon, it is possible that this will last a long time « .

The electric company XM released a statement in which it only indicated that « an event » suspended the service at 14:27 in the afternoon in various areas. On Wednesday night, authorities reported that nearly 90% of the region had regained supply.

Cities like Cartagena and Barranquilla have registered a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, which has generated concern for hospitalized patients.

Barranquilla had 9,250 confirmed cases Wednesday, including 108 patients in intensive care, according to the country’s National Institute of Health. Cartagena, with a slightly smaller population, has 6,583 infections, 71 of them in intensive care.

Dionne Cruz, president of the Colombian Association of Public Health, said initial reports indicated that all hospital light plants were operating normally, but called on the government to ensure a constant supply of fuel if necessary.

« They don’t have a long-term response capacity, » he said. « So this has to be resolved quickly. »

Cruz also expressed concern that lack of light and high summer temperatures could lead people to violate confinement rules and leave home to flee the heat.