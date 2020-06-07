After the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police, demonstrations have been unleashed on the streets and in all sectors of society.

After the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, street protests have broken out and all sectors of society have raised their voices, a proof of this is Blackout Tuesday, driven by the music industry, but during the day the protest has gone beyond the sector and they have joined personalities, companies and institutions and social network users to make the internet black this day.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Apple Music will observe Black Out Tuesday. We will use this day to reflect and plan actions to support Black artists, Black creators, and Black communities. #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/xkvn31DpYc – Apple Music (@AppleMusic) June 2, 2020

After the video of the murder of George Floyd went viral, part of American society took to the streets, unleashing his anger with the security forces, at the same time that there have been looting, fires and confrontations of all kinds.

For this Tuesday the music industry called a digital protest called BlackOut Tuesday, Atlantic Record Marketing Director Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang from Platoon called on the industry to stop its operations and raise awareness of police brutality and racism.

The various sectors of the industry like labels, artists and platforms to avoid premieres, in addition to not broadcasting music on their channels or platforms or making publications throughout the day.

The great musical houses like Sony and Universal or streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, YouTube or Amazon joined the “blackout Tuesday” and announced that they will donate money to anti-racism organizations in the United States.

But the call of the Blackout Tuesday transcended beyond music and personalities, institutions and companies from all sectors have joined the protest and they have hung a black box on their nets.

From the NBA to cultural institutions such as museums, including the New York MOMA and the Academy of Arts and Sciences; in addition to internet and social network users, which has turned this day into an endless series of publications in black.

