Blackout in the training of the National Team!

03/27/2021

On at 19:40 CET

The Spanish team only trained for half an hour at the Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, where this Sunday they will face Georgia in the second qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup, due to a blackout that cut off training on the eve in which Gerard Moreno was tested .

Spain’s training session at Dinamo Arena could not have had more incidents. Two spontaneous ones jumped to the grass from different points, being reduced when they approached the Spanish internationals in their warm up And when the session was over half an hour, a blackout caused the coach Luis Enrique Martínez to end the only training session in Tbilisi.

Spain will face Georgia without having trained all the internationals together. Before the trip, on Friday, the session was for recovery at the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium in Granada and it was not until the afternoon that those summoned by Luis Enrique got together again.

The novelty was the presence of Gerard Moreno with the rest of his teammates, smiling and active in the great quarter-hour warm-up round. He could not play against Greece due to a muscular overload in his hamstrings and his participation against Georgia will depend on the sensations this Saturday, after Luis Enrique made it clear at a press conference that he has no intention of taking risks.

The unexpected came after the rondo and the first exercises with touch and pressure ball, when the power went out in the stadium and half an hour before time the coach had to terminate the training. The lights did not return and the players had to shower in the dark in the dressing room, lighting up with the light of their mobiles to dry themselves and get dressed before returning to the hotel in the team bus.

The Spanish team was left without completing the part of the session of matches in reduced dimensions and the test of shots on goal. It was the last test for Luis Enrique to decide the changes that he will introduce in the starting team, compared to the one that drew against Greece in the first false step towards the 2022 World Cup, and that helped him to see the feelings of Gerard Moreno, at the same rate than his peers five days later.