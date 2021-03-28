blackout in the stadium in the middle of training

The Spanish selection has this Sunday against Georgia its second qualifying game for the Qatar World Cup, after the blunder against Greece against which he could only tie.

This Saturday, as usual, they held the last working session in the field where the match is going to take place, the Boris Paichadze stadium in Tbilisi, the Georgian capital. They were already facing the last part of the session when they received an unexpected surprise: all the lights in the field went out.

Good for a blackout, good because this Saturday is celebrated the ‘Earth hour‘to raise awareness about excess energy consumption, the truth is that those of Luis Enrique they had to go to the changing rooms early.

The players have taken what happened with a sense of humor. Between shouts and laughter they were withdrawing. Sergio Ramos, the captain, admitted that he has experienced many situations on a pitch but never something like that. “Look that over the years I have lived things, but a blackout and a smoke as big as this is historic. So nothing, we have to go to the locker room. So nothing, gentlemen, good evening, “joked the defender.