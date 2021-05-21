Defense Minister Margarita Robles (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via Getty Images)

The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, has addressed this Thursday the role of the Army in the social crisis that has taken place in Ceuta with the massive influx of 6,000 migrants. In an interview in RNE, he defended the humanitarian work of the Armed Forces, but also made it clear that “Morocco must be very clear that blackmail will not be accepted and that the integrity of Spain is not negotiable.”

In this sense, the minister has also criticized that Rabat has thrown hundreds of minors into unprotected conditions that “from the point of view of international law is extremely serious.” Margarita Robles has remarked that, on the contrary, “Morocco has encountered an absolutely humanitarian and dedicated behavior of our Armed Forces, the State Security Forces and the NGOs.”

In her interview, the member of the Government of Spain has advanced that not only will all available means be used – in relation to what was stated by President Sánchez – to guarantee the territorial integrity of Spain. The Executive will also do it to “monitor our borders and monitor compliance with international law.”

Response to criticism from the opposition

Faced with the accusations made by formations such as the Popular Party and Vox about the government’s management in the Ceuta crisis, the Defense Minister has been emphatic in her disapproval. “The democratic forces should be united. It does not seem acceptable to me that these situations are used politically. The criticisms of Pablo Casado do not seem appropriate to me ”, he specified.

Faced with the requests of the formation of Santiago Abascal to militarize the border in Ceuta, Robles recalled that “the Army does not …

