Hollywood, the fashion series on Netflix, has reimagined a golden age of the industry much more benevolent and just, but the reality was far from being so.

Several religious groups protested against Hollywood, the nation’s new obsession, and called for the boycott as the film industry considered a brothel of vice and perversion that set a bad example for the public. That is why in 1934 the Hays Code was imposed, according to which a committee of escorts of decency prohibited those scenes that they considered immoral. But the stars had to act as role models off-screen as well (since their personal lives were as much or more interesting than their films), so the studios included a moral clause in their contracts: the actors had to lead a life in accordance with the ethical values ​​and avoid indecent, immoral or situations that lend themselves to ridicule and lose the respect of the public. And this, of course, included any non-normative sexual flirtation. That is why the androgyny of the artists of the 1920s gave way to extreme virility and femininity. For this reason, these ten stars spent their lives hiding their identity.

His public image. Hudson was an adonis whose profile (a harmonious, good-hearted beauty, without depth or neurosis) helped the United States emerge from obscurity after World War II. His roles in Gigante and, above all, in the three naive romantic comedies he starred in alongside Doris Day brought optimism back to the nation. At that time he was known as the King of Hollywood, a columnist described him as “193 centimeters of masculinity” and on one occasion he attended an event with the singer Vera-Ellen disguised as Oscar statuettes.

Your secret. Roy Fitzgerald worked as a trucker until he underwent a transformation to be a pre-made product of Hollywood and, specifically, of despotic star agent Henry Wilson. He gave him a manly name, tanned his voice until he needed surgery on his vocal cords, and corrected his mannerisms by hitting him with a ruler when he wiggled his hips when walking or did extra fuss with his hands. Actress Noreen Nash recounted in 2007 that Hudson and Elizabeth Taylor gambled during filming on Giant who of the two would take James Dean to bed first and, according to Nash, won Rock Hudson within days of filming. In 1955, just before the release of Gigante, Life put him on the cover, underscoring his singleness and ensuring that, at 29, his fans were already “eager to see him married, otherwise he will have to explain.” Gossip magazine Confidential threatened to uncover Hudson’s homosexuality, so Wilson offered two of his other products (Rory Calhoun, who had been in jail, and Tab Hunter, who was gay) as a sacrifice and forced Hudson to marry. immediately with his secretary Phyllis Gates.

Did he come out of the closet? Never. Hudson separated from Gates, who would claim she was genuinely in love with him, at 12 months of marriage and would never remarry. On the last red carpet he walked, for the premiere of Ice Station Zebra in 1968, some attendees shouted homophobic slurs at him. The actor was forgotten in the 1970s as he became a prudish relic of America, until he returned to the news in July 1985 when he revealed that he suffered from AIDS. He did not intend to tell it, but after writing anonymously to his lovers to warn them, one of them sold the story to the press for $ 10,000. His last role was in Dynasty, where misinformation about AIDS led him to falsify kisses for fear that it would be contagious through saliva. The world took it as a confirmation of his homosexuality and his death in October of that same year made society aware of what was then called “gay cancer”: citizen donations to the cause doubled and a few days after Hudson’s death the Congress announced an investment of 200 million euros for research into the disease. “Two years ago I organized a charity event for AIDS and I did not get a single star to come,” said Joan Rivers. “Rock’s admission has been a terrifying way to attract the attention of the American public.” Or as Morgan Fairchild put it: “Rock Hudson put a face on AIDS.” His friend Ronald Reagan, whom he came to visit at the White House, however, would take two more years to pronounce the word “AIDS” in public.

Cary Grant, the quintessential Hollywood star

His public image. The 20th century canon of masculinity was such an artificial creation that even Archibald Leach (actor’s real name) himself declared “everyone wants to be Cary Grant, even I want to be Cary Grant.” His natural elegance and charming sarcasm made him the quintessential Hollywood star for three decades: from I’m not an angel in 1933 to Charada in 1963, two years before his retirement, at 61 as legend.

Your secret. When he arrived in Hollywood, Archie lived with costume designer Orry Kelly, who always maintained that they were an open couple during the permissive 1920s. That relationship would last nine years, until Grant went to live with actor Randolph Scott. Grant’s case is very particular because, although he always denied the rumors about his sexuality, he had no qualms about posing for a Modern Screen magazine report with Scott. The photos show the two stars in the mansion they shared in Los Feliz (Los Angeles) in idyllic domestic scenes (cooking in aprons, eating breakfast in their pajamas, bathing in the pool) and even touching each other with unusual intimacy. The relaxation with which Grant and Scott posed in pictures of pure customs happiness such as that of Cary lying at Randolph’s feet while reading the newspaper, Randolph touching Cary’s bare shoulder or both doing weights became an immediate classic of homoeroticism. Gay journalist Ben Maddox accompanied the photos with wink-ridden text so that gay readers understood that the two actors were a couple.

If the actors were in a relationship, they didn’t seem to try too hard to hide it. The supervisor of the script for My Favorite Wife – the title of their second film together and, according to rumors in Hollywood, the nickname with which Grant called Scott – would say that both shared a dressing room despite each having his own. Grant and Scott stopped living together when the first married Virginia Cherrill in 1935, but a year later he separated from her (Cherrill alleged alcoholism, mistreatment and no sexual interest on the part of her husband) and returned to live with Scott both in his Los Feliz mansion and in the second residence that they bought together on the beach in Santa Monica. Grant and Scott lived together for a total of 12 years, longer than any of Cary Grant’s five marriages lasted. Her friend Carole Lombard defined their friendship as “the perfect relationship: Randolph pays the bills and Cary mails them.”

Did he come out of the closet? Cary Grant denied his homosexuality to the point that in 1980, six years before his death, he sued comedian Chevy Chase for defaming him by calling him “homo” in a joke. Millionaire Barbara Hutton, his second wife, used to tell in his social gatherings that the only man who had not wanted to get anything out of his life had been Cary Grant. “Not even sex,” finished a friend of hers. His only daughter, Jennifer, contested the rumors of homosexuality, although he clarified that the actor liked that they “questioned his manhood” because that way he could surprise his female lovers by showing it. Marc Eliot’s biography, however, speculated that Grant was actually asexual and that while he preferred male companionship, in any case his desire was more for Platonic camaraderie and affection. “Grant’s physical needs were not particularly steamy, sex was almost an accessory,” Eliot wrote. Randolph Scott married, adopted two children, and died two months after Grant. Orry Kelly, meanwhile, passed away in 1964. Grant was one of the bearers of his coffin.

Marlene Dietrich and her overwhelming sexual ambiguity

among them the blue angel, Morocco and The Venus Blond) made her an instant myth that personified fantasies that the public did not even know she had: seductive, with an overwhelming self-confidence and dressed in a tuxedo (in Morocco she even went so far as to kiss a woman), German Dietrich entered the collective imagination and never left it. During World War II he declined an invitation from Adolf Hitler to visit his native country and actively supported the American troops, acting for them on numerous occasions and raising funds for the warfare. At that time he became a patriotic symbol, but at no time did he cease to be an icon of queer culture thanks to his sexual ambiguity. “Data-reactid =” 64 “> His image. His seven collaborations with filmmaker Josef von Sternberg (among them The Blue Angel, Morocco and The Blonde Venus) turned her into an instant myth that personified fantasies that the public did not even know she had: seductive, with an overwhelming self-confidence and dressed in a tuxedo (in Morocco she even reached kissing a woman), German Dietrich entered the collective imagination and never left it. During World War II he declined an invitation from Adolf Hitler to visit his native country and actively supported the American troops, acting for them on numerous occasions and Raising funds for the warfare, at that time it became a patriotic symbol, but at no time did it cease to be an icon of queer culture thanks to its sexual ambiguity.

Your secret. According to his own daughter, María Riva, Dietrich used sex with men as a power tool to control and manipulate them, while sex with women was a matter of pleasure. The biography written by Riva claimed that there were very few people from classic Hollywood with whom his mother had not slept. The actress ran what she called “a circle of seamstresses,” in which lesbian, bisexual, or simply curious women explored their sexuality. Ann Warner (the wife of the President of Warner), Claudette Colbert or Dolores del Río would pass through that group. Even Edith Piaf, according to some rumors. Tallulah Bankhead, one of the biggest stars of the time, was vetoed by the gang for showing interest in Greta Garbo.

In fact, the great romantic mystery of Dietrich is whether or not he had a relationship with Garbo, his rival on the throne of the most exotic star of the 30s, because both claimed not to know each other, despite having filmed a movie together in Germany, in 1925. Perhaps that relationship stems more from mythomaniac desires than from concrete facts, because there is no evidence of Garbo’s bisexuality (although the 2001 correspondence between Garbo and his teenage best friend, Mimi Pollack, suggests that they were both in love all life). Officially Garbo and Dietrich met at Orson Welles’ house in 1945, but that does not explain that before their mutual friend Salka Viertel (openly lesbian) they both referred to each other with code names (Garbo was “the Scandinavian girl” or “the Viking “Dietrich was” Mary “or” Dushka “). “They all had to be lesbians in the 30s, even if they did not want to,” Garbo said according to the biography of Karen Swenson. “Of course they dressed as such and went to lesbian bars, it was fashion. And it was a logical step in the liberation of women.”

Did he come out of the closet? Dietrich never identified himself as bisexual, but he openly defied gender constraints: he boxed in the 1920s, defined himself as “a gentleman at the bottom of my heart” and had a relationship with millionaire Joe Carstairs (born Marion Barbara), a boat racer who dressed like a man, had tattoos on her arms, had a doll as a best friend and ended up buying an island in the Caribbean from which she reigned over a colony of Bahamians. Marlene Dietrich lived her sexuality with such freedom that on one occasion she woke up her daughter to show her her bed full of makeup: she had slept with Yul Brynner while filming The King and I and wanted to show off her conquest. “In America, sex is an obsession; in other parts of the world, it’s just a fact,” Dietrich said.

Rodolfo Valentino, the first male sex symbol

His public image. Simply put, Valentino deflowered the American public. He did not sell beauty, charisma or virility: he directly sold sex. His exotic appearance (he was from Apulia, the heel of Italy) and the impetuous sexual initiative that overflowed in his films gave him the nickname “Latin lover”, invented by the studios for him. The collective attraction of the middle class with Valentino made The Sheikh and The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse two of the highest grossing films in silent cinema in the 1920s. “He is not like your husband. He is not like your brother. No He is the man your mother wants you to marry, “admired Photoplay magazine. Rodolfo Valentino was a symbol of the incipient sexual liberation of women and the new attraction of the United States for European exoticism.

Your secret. Beyond the rumors of the very juicy but unreliable Hollywood Babylonia, it is not proven that Valentino was not heterosexual. The theories stem from the fact that his first wife, the actress Jean Acker, was a lesbian and that both never consummated the marriage and that, to be an erotic myth, Valentino is known of few romances. However, his career is an example of how alternative sexualities went from being Hollywood’s fuel to an intolerable lifestyle when cinema became a massive industry. Valentino was the first male sex symbol, which equated him (more or less) with the reification and exploitation that until then was only a thing for women. He was a man who offered himself sexually to give pleasure and satisfy feminine fantasies (which, in El caíd, went through kidnapping and rape) and was therefore sarcastically criticized as a representative of flawed masculinity.

She wore earrings, fur coats, and mascara. She wore watches on her wrist, then considered women’s jewelry, and a bracelet (at that time the jewelry was perceived as symbols of possession that husbands bought from their wives to confirm that they belonged to them) that the press considered “a slave bracelet” that his second wife had gifted him to subdue him. So many men began to imitate their delicate gestures and comb their hair back with cream that they were dubbed the “Vaseline”. Seductive types were nicknamed “sheik” and adventurous women “shebas”. In 1926, a Chicago Tribune journalist denounced his outrage upon discovering that a compact had been installed in a gentleman’s club sink: “Homo Americanus! Why did no one drown Rudy, alias Valentino, years ago? Did they like it?” women a man who powders his face in the bathroom and who fixes his hair in the elevator?

Hollywood is the national school of masculinity so Rudy, the beautiful son of the gardener, is now the prototype of the American man. “That article, which managed to be both racist and homophobic, baptized Valentino as” a pink pompom “. The actor was so humiliated by this name that he challenged the journalist to a duel, and when he was informed that the duels were illegal he opted for a boxing match The author of the article was sick with tuberculosis and did not answer, but Valentino was still determined in demonstrating his manhood and called several boxing fights inviting journalists and photographers. “Valentino is no fagot,” said one of his opponents after falling to the canvas. It was the best possible advertising campaign for the son of the sheik. And that would be his last movie.

Did he come out of the closet? If Rodolfo Valentino has passed to posterity as one of the gays in the closet of the golden Hollywood, it is precisely because there was already speculation about his sexuality when he was alive. The actor died of peritonitis at age 31. Nearly 100,000 admirers came to his funeral, some teenage girls committed suicide and thus, even after his death, Valentino continued to revolutionize popular culture: his funeral is considered to be one of the foundation stones of the celebrity culture that continues to obsess today. the masses. Minutes before he died, the actor opened his eyes, looked at his doctors and exclaimed: “What, have I behaved like a pink pompom?”

Montgomery Clift, tormented by his demons and unable to assume his homosexuality

His public image. Hollywood spent ten years trying to seduce him but he had no interest in leaving the theater. And when he agreed to make movies, already almost 30 years old, he did it in a big way: The heiress, Río Rojo, I confess, From here to eternity. He was one of the first stars to refuse to sign a contract with a studio because he wanted to choose his projects (and he did not want to be forced to marry a woman) and that is why he rejected East of Paradise, The Law of Silence or The Twilight of the gods. Her melancholic beauty was so overwhelming that The Heiress was literally about how no one believed that she had fallen in love with Olivia de Havilland. The naturalness of acting of Clift, who collided with the imposture of the time, fell in love with the public, young critics and the Academy, which nominated him for the Oscar three times in his first five years of career.

Your secret. Since his death in 1966, Montgomery Clift has been written in terms of melodrama. “A beautiful loser,” a biography titled. “Hollywood’s longest suicide,” according to his acting teacher, referring to the alcohol and drug abuse that precipitated his death at age 45. Clift passed to posterity as a man tormented by demons and unable to assume his homosexuality. The car accident that disfigured his face, which had to be surgically reconstructed, added the texture of tragedy to a myth that so many years later continues without giving a resolution. Little known about romances, she didn’t even get married to keep up appearances, and golden Hollywood fetishists consider her best friend, Liz Taylor, to be the true love of her life. It was she who, according to legend, pulled her teeth from her throat so that she did not suffocate after the accident, who threatened photographers to ruin their lives if they took a single photo of her appearance (the truth is that there are no images of the accident, despite the presence of paparazzi) and who, when the ambulance driver demanded money from them to take them to the hospital, threw a diamond ring in his face.

Did he come out of the closet? It was precisely Liz Taylor who confirmed, at an event by the LGTB collective in 2000, that her “closest friend and best confidant” Monty was gay. But a documentary from two years ago directed by the actor’s nephew wanted to literally shed light on his legacy. Making Montgomery Clift distanced himself from the topic of the tragic figure to present the star as “a man with a clown’s sense of humor”, who preferred his performances after surgery and who was fully comfortable with his sexuality. His mother claims to know it since the boy was 12 years old and the actor Jack Larson said that when he met Clift he kissed him on the mouth in a natural way. According to the documentary, part of the aura of “tormented homosexual” that Montgomery Clift continues to have comes because his most popular biographies were published in the 70s, a decade still marked by systemic homophobia. His abuse of the tranquilizers came, above all, from the painful physical consequences of his accident and from the anxiety caused by a lawsuit by Universal. Director John Huston stated that it had been impossible to work with Clift on Freud, secret passion, and the insurance companies refused to cover his policy, thus ruining his film career. The truth is that Huston, who in his autobiography expressed the revulsion that Clift’s homosexuality caused him, made his life impossible during the filming of Freud because he learned that the actor had had relations with another man during his stay in the castle that Huston had in Ireland. So, according to that documentary, what led Montgomery Clift into a spiral of self-destruction was not his homosexuality but homophobia.

Tab Hunter: United States did not want to believe that its golden idol was gay

What’s more, the success of his single “Young Love” led Warner to open a record label subsidiary just to release the Tab Hunter records. With his cowboy, marine, or soldier roles with golden curls, Hunter was the bright and harmless response to which the traditional United States clung in contrast to the volatile James Dean, the hypersexual Elvis Presley, or the animal Marlon Brando. At that time Hunter was nicknamed “the guy with the sighs” because his screen appearances sparked that reaction in the room. “Data-reactid =” 105 “> His public image. He had such a perfect physique that his casting for Island of Desire consisted of taking off his T-shirt. American teenage girls fell in love with Hunter en masse, which led him to star in Beyond Tears (in a role that James Dean and Paul Newman also fought for) and Warner bought the rights. of the Broadway musical Damn Yankees just so that he could star in his film adaptation. What’s more, the success of his single “Young Love” led Warner to open a record company just to edit the Tab Hunter records. Cowboys, Marines, or Soldiers with golden curls, Hunter was the light and harmless response to which the traditional United States clung in contrast to the volatile James Dean, the hypersexual Elvis Presley, or the animal Marlon Brando. At the time Hunter was nicknamed “the guy with the sighs” because his on-screen appearances sparked that reaction in the room.

Your secret. When Confidential published that Hunter had been arrested in his youth at a “slumber party” filled with “vicious romping” and “shrill fags,” the actor panicked but Warner assured him that the United States would not want to believe that his golden idol was gay. And so it was: Hunter was Warner’s highest grossing star for the next five years. To quell the rumors, the studio paired him with his other fashion star, Natalie Wood, but the tabloid press nicknamed them “Natalie Wood & Tab Wouldn’t” (which sounds like “Natalie would and Tab wouldn’t”). Influential gossip journalist Louella Parsons wondered in her column if Tab was “the kind of boy” Natalie wanted to end up with. Tired of making teenagers with permanent smiles, Hunter negotiated the end of his contract with Warner and flew free in 1961. He first went to Europe, where he had a relationship with dancer Rudolf Nureyev, but missed his dream of raising horses. . During the 1960s and ’70s he worked on series B by-products and performing in restaurants until John Waters, who considers him the most perfect Hollywood star, offered him a role in Polyester. “How about kissing a 150-pound transvestite?” Asked the director, referring to Divine. “Well I’ve kissed worse things” Hunter replied.

Did he come out of the closet? Polyester’s success resurrected Tab Hunter, now a kitsch star, and he embraced his second life with Lust in the Dust, where he returned to work with Divine. On that shoot she met her husband, Allan Glaser, with whom she was 35 years until the actor’s death in 2018. But before Tab Hunter wanted to tell his story in an autobiography and a documentary with a suggestive title: Tab Hunter: Confidential. In them, the actor recalled his youthful conflict by feeling “painfully isolated between the casual homophobia of most people and the flagrantly gay subculture of Hollywood, where I was neither comfortable nor accepted.” Where she was on her land was working in her stables and living with her husband in a house where there was not a single memory of his fame. He even gave away the gold record he won for “Young Love.” Hunter grew old as the antithesis of Norma Desmond from Twilight of the Gods, with no nostalgia for his lost glory. Maybe because he had earned too much in return. Although he was still having trouble talking about his homosexuality (“I was educated to be discreet and private, my mother was a very strict and religious German, so she taught me not to talk about those things” she confessed) and although the last chapter of her autobiography was Titled “Happy to be Forgotten,” Tab Hunter accomplished the exact opposite: moving on to posterity and making history as the first classic Hollywood superstar to come out of the closet.

Anthony Perkins subjected to brutal psychiatric treatments to try to “heal”

His public image. Perkins entered the Bates motel with an Oscar nomination, a Golden Globe, two Tony nominations and several musical hits, but he became Norman Bates forever. The most famous murderer in film history, one of the first to star in his film and one for whom the viewer has felt more compassion while still feeling terror. Alfred Hitchcock knew perfectly well what he was doing when hiring Perkins for Psychosis: the actor hardly related to his peers, he went around saying that he had lived a platonic relationship with a dominant woman and he defined himself as “a mom’s boy” . When he was little, his father traveled often, so Tony was jealous of him every time he came back and took his mother’s attention away from him. El niño deseaba que su padre muriese, lo cual ocurrió cuando Tony tenía cinco años. “Asumí que mi padre había muerto porque yo lo deseaba con todas mis fuerzas”, admitiría de adulto describiendo una relación complicada con su madre, quien lo protegía mediante unas muestras de afecto con “cierta connotación sexual”. El último plano de Perkins en Psicosis, mirando a cámara sonriente, sigue siendo lo primero que viene a la cabeza del público cuando alguien menciona el nombre del actor. O, incluso, muchos lo asocian a su silueta oscurecida con una peluca asestando puñaladas en la ducha a Janet Leigh. Una escena que le persiguió toda la vida y en la que él ni siquiera aparecía.

Su secreto. Si Perkins y Tab Hunter hubieran podido vivir su relación en público habrían sido una de las parejas más glamorosas del Hollywood clásico: el bicho raro, introvertido y actor de carácter saliendo con el chico más rubio de América. Tab y Tony solían salir a cenar con amigas en citas dobles pero al terminar se volvían solos a casa. Mientras que Warner aconsejó a Tab Hunter que viviese su vida siempre y cuando lo hiciese con discreción, Paramount no fue tan comprensiva con Perkins. El estudio exigió que rompiese su relación de tres años con Hunter, pero no hizo falta porque él se le adelantó: Tab protagonizó el drama de béisbol El precio del éxito en televisión y luego se enteró de que su propio novio le había robado el papel en la adaptación cinematográfica. No volvieron a hablarse.

¿Salió del closet? Perkins jamás se planteó no ya salir del closet, sino siquiera ejercer como homosexual. Estaba convencido de que su condición sexual estaba perjudicando su carrera, así que se sometió a brutales tratamientos psiquiátricos para intentar curarse. Perdió la virginidad a los 39 años, con la actriz Victoria Principal, y se acabó casando a los 41 con su mejor amiga de la escuela, Berry Berensson, quien llevaba toda la vida enamorada de él. “Había una sensación de matrimonio real entre ellos”, recordaría el escritor y amigo Dominick Dunne. “Fuera lo que fuera lo que ellos tenían, era maravilloso y era una familia de verdad”. Perkins y Berensson tuvieron dos hijos, Elvis y Oz, y siguieron casados hasta la muerte del actor por complicaciones relacionadas con el sida en 1992. Berensson falleció en los atentados del 11 de septiembre de 2001. “Elegí no contar mi enfermedad en público porque, citando mal aquella frase de Casablanca, ‘no se me da bien ser noble”, confesó Perkins en un comunicado publicado póstumamente. “Hay muchos que consideran que esta enfermedad es una venganza de Dios, pero yo he aprendido más sobre el amor, la generosidad y la comprensión humana gracias a las personas que he conocido en esta gran aventura en el mundo del sida de lo que jamás aprendí en el mundo competitivo en el que pasé toda mi vida”. Sus cenizas descansan en su hogar, dentro de una urna con una inscripción sacada de una canción de Cole Porter popularizada por Bing Crosby, “Don’t Fence Me In”: “No me encierres”.

Janet Gaynor vivió en el closet para evitarse problemas

Su imagen pública. La primera ganadora del Oscar a la mejor actriz (por Amanecer, Séptimo cielo y Street Angel) con solo 22 años y una de las primeras estrellas bautizadas con el apelativo de “novia de América”. Esta popularidad se debía al contraste entre su actitud de muchacha sana y honesta y las femme fatales de moda en la época. En 1938, a los 32 años, se retiró a pesar de estar en la cima gracias al estreno un año antes de Nace una estrella. “Quería vivir una vida, así que dejé de hacer películas”, se limitó a explicar.

Su secreto. Tras su retirada se casó con el diseñador de vestuario Adrian (responsable, entre otros muchos clásicos, del vestuario de El mago de Oz). Adrian era abiertamente homosexual, lo cual ha generado teorías de que su boda fue uno de los denominados “matrimonios de pantalla” entre dos homosexuales para acallar rumores. Según el libro Broken Face in the Mirror, Gaynor no ocultaba su lesbianismo durante su juventud, e incluso se acercaba a lo que en la época podría considerarse activismo, pero cuando le llegó la fama en Hollywood optó por vivir dentro del armario para evitarse problemas.

¿Salió del closet? No, pero se compró un rancho en Brasil al lado de la casa de su mejor amiga durante décadas, la actriz Mary Martin. Con ella viajaba cuando un conductor borracho chocó contra el taxi en el que iban las dos mujeres junto a Adrian y un amigo de Martin. Gaynor nunca se recuperó de las lesiones y murió dos años después, en 1984, a los 88 años. Está enterrada en el cementerio de las estrellas, Hollywood Forever.

Charles Laughton, abrumado por la culpabilidad que le provocaban sus deseos sexuales

Su imagen. Se le consideró el mejor actor del mundo con un don sobrenatural para los acentos y, gracias a su físico, accedía a papeles que los galanes no podían ni imaginar: villanos, emperadores, monstruos, reyes y vagabundos. Laughton los hacía a todos humanos, cálidos y reconocibles. Años después, mucha gente todavía se acuerda de él cuando piensa en Enrique VIII, Quasimodo o Nerón.

Su secreto. Su mujer Elsa Lanchester (cuyo papel más emblemático es La novia de Frankenstein) abrió la puerta un día y se encontró con un policía acompañado de un chapero que le exigía más dinero a Laughton “por los servicios prestados”. Así fue como Lanchester se enteró de la homosexualidad de su marido, la cual no había sospechado (a pesar de no mantener nunca relaciones) porque tal y como ella misma explicó en su biografía “tenía en cuenta que era muy buen actor”. El matrimonio siguió casado, unido por su amistad y por aficiones comunes como salir a juntar flores.

¿Salió del closet? Laughton se pasó la vida abrumado por la culpabilidad que le provocaban sus deseos sexuales, así que fue incapaz de entablar relaciones sentimentales con otros hombres y prefería rodearse de prostitutos jóvenes. El actor sentía que nadie podría desearlo porque, según él mismo bromeaba, tenía “la cara como el culo de un paquidermo”. No ayudaba que sus compañeros de trabajo lo humillasen por su condición sexual: durante los ensayos de una obra de teatro, Henry Fonda le gritó: “¿Y qué sabrás tú de ser un hombre, gordo maricón?”; en el rodaje de Motín a bordo, Clark Gable se mostró irritado con sus ademanes afeminados y el director le pidió que fuese más viril (Laughton respondió: “Eso es construcción de personaje, por lo cual cobro extra”). En 1960, el actor y su esposa se mudaron a una casa en Santa Monica junto a la del escritor Christopher Isherwood y su novio para trabajar en una obra sobre Sócrates. Como Laughton, Sócrates había sido un hombre acomplejado por su físico cuya vida había girado en torno a la búsqueda de belleza. Aquella amistad con Isherwood y su pareja animó a Laughton a reconciliarse con su condición sexual e incluso llegó a vivir algunos romances sin culpabilidad. Murió dos años después.

William Haines vivió fuera del closet sin avergonzarse ni disculparse

Su imagen pública. El productor Irving G. Thalberg lo describió como el arquetipo del nuevo hombre americano: “Un vendedor moderno que cuando quiere algo va a por ello”. Las comedias Tell it to the marines o Brown of Harvard colocaron a Haines entre las diez estrellas más taquilleras de 1926, una distinción que mantuvo durante los cinco años siguientes (llegando al número 1 en 1929) haciendo una transición exitosa hacia el cine sonoro porque en pantalla su ritmo para la réplica sarcástica tenía la misma precisión que el propio actor en la vida real. Cuando un periodista le indicó que tendía a ladear los labios en sus diálogos, Haines respondió: “Nunca he recibido ninguna queja”.

Su secreto. William Haines era, efectivamente, un tipo que cuando quería algo iba a por ello. Y eso incluyó a Clark Gable, Ramón Novarro y Norma Shearer (según él contaría, “la única mujer que ha logrado levantármela”). En 1926, justo cuando empezó su racha de éxitos, Haines conoció a un chico llamado Jimmy Shields y se lo llevó a vivir con él. La industria estaba en pleno pánico al escándalo en 1931 cuando Haines fue arrestado durante un escarceo sexual con un marinero. El presidente de la Metro Louis B. Mayer le obligó a casarse con Joan Crawford. Haines se negó (“ya estoy casado”, le aclaró, refiriéndose a Shields, “estoy dispuesto a renunciar a Jimmy si tú te divorcias de tu mujer”) y además le indicó que no pensaba firmar la cláusula de moralidad. Cuando se inauguró el primer bar gay de Los Ángeles no-clandestino, Haines acudió con Shields de la mano y vestidos de esmoquin. Así que en 1933, cuatro años después de ser las estrella más taquillera de Hollywood, la Metro rescindió su contrato y Haines se retiró de la actuación para siempre con 33 años.

¿Salió del closet? Nunca estuvo dentro, en realidad. Convivía con Jimmy Shields sin avergonzarse ni disculparse. Y junto a él abrió un negocio de decoración de interiores que, gracias a sus contactos en Hollywood, lo convirtieron en el interiorista más importante de California. Haines llenó de luz las oscuras mansiones de las estrellas de Hollywood con antigüedades orientales, papeles de pared con estampados de paisajes europeos y estatuas grecolatinas. Así nació el estilo Hollywood Regency que inundaría las revistas de cine durante décadas: butacones de terciopelo, cortinas pesadas, lámparas de araña, marcos de satén, cerámicas chinas y mobiliario inglés reemplazaron a los ordinarios estampados de leopardo. Puede que Hollywood le diese la espalda, pero Haines prefirió no vengarse y redibujar Hollywood tal y como él se lo imaginaba: como un lugar hermoso donde ser feliz. Y esa es la imagen de Hollywood que los mitómanos tuvieron durante décadas. “Es un sentimiento muy agradable estar alejado de las películas pero seguir siendo parte de ellas porque todos mis amigos siguen ahí. Puedo ver la parte bonita del cine sin tener que ver la parte fea de los estudios”, celebraba Haines. Entre sus clientes estuvieron su gran amor platónico Joan Crawford, Gloria Swanson, Carole Lombard o Ronald y Nancy Reagan. Cuando en los 80 los Reagan llevaron el glamour de Hollywood a la Casa Blanca, encargaron la redecoración de sus estancias a Ted Graber, un discípulo de Haines, para que cumpliese el sueño de su mentor. Haines había muerto en 1973 sin poner aquel broche de oro a su carrera. Semanas después Jimmy Shields se suicidó. Joan Crawford definiría sus 47 años de relación como “el matrimonio más feliz y el más exitoso de todo Hollywood”.