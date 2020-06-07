There have been protests around the globe this weekend in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The death of George Floyd in Minnesota has become a catalyst for a worldwide movement, with hundreds of thousands of people taking to the streets in United States and elsewhere.

Here is how football you have responded over the weekend…

Borussia Dortmund players warmed up in t-shirts bearing supportive messages before both sides knelt before kick-off ahead of the match with Hertha Berlin.

Every member of the Bayern Munich team wore ‘Black Lives Matters’ armbands during their clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

Pierre Kunde knelt after scoring for Mainz in their 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

This follows action taken from Jadon Sancho and Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram during Bundesliga games last weekend.