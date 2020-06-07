There have been protests around the globe this weekend in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The death of George Floyd in Minnesota has become a catalyst for a worldwide movement, with hundreds of thousands of people taking to the streets in United States and elsewhere.

Here is how football you have responded over the weekend…

Borussia Dortmund players warmed up in t-shirts bearing supportive messages before both sides knelt before kick-off ahead of the match with Hertha Berlin.

We are all human 💛 # BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/SPYoqA9MN9 – Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 6, 2020

Only together can we kick racism not just out of football, but the world. Today, we kneel ✊🏾✊🏻✊ # NoToRacism #BlackLivesMatter #BVBBSC #hahohe pic.twitter.com/8Qw8WXb8hR – Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) June 6, 2020

Every member of the Bayern Munich team wore ‘Black Lives Matters’ armbands during their clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

#RedsAgainstRacism #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/36gyAto6Ry – FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 6, 2020

The @FCBayernEN players wearing t-shirts to support the #BlackLivesMatter movement is everything we wanted to see 🖤 # justiceforgeorgefloyd #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/R1nuF5qFR0 – More Than A Game (@mtagofficial_) June 6, 2020

Pierre Kunde knelt after scoring for Mainz in their 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Both Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg players took a knee ahead of kickoff in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter protests. Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt and his staff are also wearing shirts with an anti-racism message. #SVWVFL pic.twitter.com/wBoXXZjkJL – DW Sports (@dw_sports) June 7, 2020

Union Berlin and Schalke all take a knee before their game, along with referee Tobias Stieler and his assistants too. Believe that no referee had taken a knee in the Bundesliga this weekend until now. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/sdiT17SBm4 – Archie Rhind-Tutt (@ archiert1) June 7, 2020

This follows action taken from Jadon Sancho and Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram during Bundesliga games last weekend.