Blackbird, the wind vehicle that takes the opposite of physics

This time we bring something as attractive to enjoy as it is difficult to digest. It’s about a wind vehicle that it can circulate fast enough to break the laws of physics, and regardless of how you think it works, we can assure you that it is even weirder than it sounds. Let’s meet the Blackbird.

Although in this portal we do not have a PhD in physics, we all know for sure that the wind can never push you faster than it can on its own. That is, you can tack a sailboat and technically sail faster than the tailwind, but roughly that is going along a horizontal plane. Whatever it is, physics is weird, and to help us better understand the concept, the YouTube channel VeritasiumYou have visited the creators of the Blackbird and experience first hand how it drives.

Derek Muller went to the dry lake bed The Mirage, in the Mojave Desert (California, USA), to try to do something that many scientists have said was impossible for years. The protagonist of our story, with three wheels, was built specifically to bring practical science to theory. Is it possible that the wind is pushing something faster than it is moving? The team of Rick Y Neil, creators of this peculiar vehicle, considered that such a possibility could exist and set out to prove it.

When looking at this car, you might think that the wind is turning the large two-bladed turbine, which in turn then turns a shaft at the rear of the vehicle, but you would be as wrong as a server seeing it for the first time. In truth, the wheels themselves turn a sprocket. This “pulls” on a chain that moves the turbine in order to push the air backwards and provide forward thrust, then The speed of the wheel combined with the angle of the blades determines the acceleration of the car forward.

It sounds complex, and it is if you don’t stop and think about it carefully. But, with the evidence that is evident in the video, it seems that some energy conservation rules should be rewritten. If you look at the evidence, you can see that the vehicle’s indicator is reversing, while the wind is pushing the windsock forward, in the direction the car is moving. That is because the Blackbird It has not only reached the speed of the wind, but it exceeds it. In a straight line yes, but powered by nothing but the wind.

“This is not an intentional hoax or hoax; everyone involved is taking this seriously. The Blackbird not intended to be a perpetual motion machine using energy from the wind; if the wind stops, so does Blackbird. They just seem to have figured out a way to convert the energy of the forward moving wind in a way that is more efficient than a parachute, such as a stepper. [planta rodante], a conventional sail or wing ”, they say from the local engineering team.

There is currently no way to practically apply what this machine does to our daily commutes, but it shows that humans are not done learning about energy and propulsion. This vehicle is basically an unstable bike with some aerodynamic aids and a giant wind turbine attached. Its maximum speed of about 40 km / h, its lack of comforts and safety equipment, and its dependence on wind energy, they would make it a terrible travel car, but very sustainable.

