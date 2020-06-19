Both Shopify and Blackberry are working on a coronavirus contact tracking app for federal and provincial governments. It will be ready by July and the President of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has a lot of faith in it.

It will first launch in Ontario on July 2 and continue nationwide as part of a test and trace program to contain the spread of this virus.

With more than 100,000 confirmed cases, Canada will use “COVID Alert” so that, through Bluetooth, randomly generated codes can be exchanged with users in the same geographical area.

Infected people will be able to self-report their status within this Blackberry app, in addition to receiving results by entering eight digits provided by health officials. As it is a positive case, other people with this application will be notified as well.

Related Notes:

· BMW Motorrad presents project for quarantined motorcyclists

· Marketing: How to understand and adapt to changes?

· Emerging options for SMEs affected by the pandemic

Is this application a good idea?

On January 11 and 12 of this year, the WHO received information about a new outbreak and reported that studies were underway to take the response measures applied in Wuhan.

Today there are about 8 and a half million confirmed cases worldwide and although it is treatable, there is still no vaccine against it.

Since the coronavirus started the outbreak in Canada, it has been through Twitter that the president has found a publication stating that « As COVID-19 continues to spread, we take all precautions to minimize the health, economic and social impacts of the virus in Canada «

However, this could not be such a good idea considering the privacy of citizens and even being aware of the intolerance that has been generated in different parts of the world by this virus.

From racial attacks, to assaults on health personnel by people who are afraid of getting coronavirus.

Imagine that, the World Health Organization points out that this situation can bring different problems to people’s minds, to the extent that it can develop anxiety or distress.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299