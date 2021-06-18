Black Widow would have been different if it was released 10 years ago

Less and less is missing for the premiere of Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson recently revealed that if the movie had been released 10 years earlier, it would be very different.

After waiting so long for a solo Black Widow movie, we’ll finally get to see Natasha Romanoff on the big screen and Disney + on July 9. The truth is that for years, Marvel fans wanted Scarlett Johansson to have her own film. Recently, the actress revealed that if the film had been made earlier, it would have been very different from what it is now.

Scarlett Johansson is happy that Black Widow was made in this time, and not 10 years ago. This is how he explains it to CinemaBlend: “This movie would have been so different if we had made it ten years ago. They were different times. I think we agree on that. A lot of people ask me why we didn’t do it before, but in a way – I’m sure there are a lot of reasons for it – in a way I’m very grateful that it happens now because now we can make a movie that is about real things. , and the public wants that. I think they have always wanted that ”.

A sexualized Black Widow

A big difference that we will see in Black Widow is that the character of Scarlett Johansson will not be sexualized, since times are different and now the public prefers to see other things. That said, the actress showed her dissatisfaction with her appearance in Iron Man 2. Let’s remember that in that movie, Natasha quite complies with the stereotype of a sexy spy. Luckily, the character gradually became detached from the sensual superheroine side and began to have a background in her story.

Leaving aside the facet of a sexy woman who always has to look good and in return, have obtained more layers and depth in her story; He managed that Black Widow will tell us more about her past, explain why she is the way she is and even made her capable of making decisions like the ones we saw in Avengers: Endgame.

Regarding said film, Scarlett Johansson also does not feel that there is a problem with her character being dead to tell this new story within the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “This movie became more reality when we were shooting Infinity War, so I knew the destination of the character. It was kind of cool in a way because I kind of felt like this movie didn’t have to exist. There was no pressing urge to do it. We did it because we wanted to, which is much better than doing something because you have to ”.

The film can be seen on Disney + by paying extra access or in theaters on July 9. Catch up on UCM films on the streaming platform.