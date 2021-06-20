Black Widow will not be the last spin-off of one of the Avengers

A few days after the premiere of Black Widow, Kevin Feige confirmed an important idea. The studio could further exploit its current characters. This is what the Marvel CEO said.

It’s less than a month before the premiere of Black widow, but its launch could mean a lot more than thought. The idea of ​​taking a member of The Avengers and give a greater depth to his solo story could be replicated.

Although that was the model that was followed with the first films of the UCM, which brought the lives of the characters who would later make up the group, this scheme could be repeated. The idea will be given again with the film starring Scarlett Johansson. In addition, it will be given once more in the series of Hawkeye, from Disney +.

Official statements

However, this would continue to be the case, even with the heroes that have already been introduced. This news was given by Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel studios. These were the executive’s statements:

Well, certainly this movie and this story is a particular case for Natasha, but the idea of ​​exploring the past, present and future of the MCU is a possibility for all our characters. This particular story, this particular cast, is very personal, very specific, to Natasha, “he said.

On the other hand, in the absence of so little for its release, it would be good to remember the official synopsis of the film.

In the Marvel Studios spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, grapples with the darkest parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past emerges. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

As it is, Black Widow is starring Scarlett Johansson What Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Florence pugh What Yelena Belova, David harbor What Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian, OT Fagbenle What Mason Y Rachel Weisz What Melina vostokoff. The film will hit all theaters now Disney + Premier Access July 9.