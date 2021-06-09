‘Black Widow’ will have 22 exclusive minutes in its IMAX version for the cinema

Although ‘Black Widow’ will be released simultaneously in theaters and Disney + with an additional charge on July 9, only if you go to see it in commercial halls will you be able to enjoy its extended version. According to Deadline, Disney will release the film in its IMAX version with 22 exclusive minutes of selected scenes with an extended aspect ratio.

Therefore, only those who go to the IMAX rooms they will be able to experience these scenes with 26% more image, a ratio of 1.90: 1, the most common being the CinemaScope, that is, 2.40: 1. Aspect ratio is the technical term for the proportional relationship between the width and height of an image, usually wider than it is tall. IMAX technology gives filmmakers the ability to use a wider aspect ratio and take advantage of more of the original image.

It is not the first time that Marvel follows this commercial strategy and has already used it in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ throughout the film and in selected scenes in ‘Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange)’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxia Vol. 2 ‘, reserving them for action sequences. This footage has to be recorded with special cameras that are not very practical for the entire production, so in the end they only represent between 30 and 45 minutes maximum in any feature film shot in digital. Watching a movie with an expanded aspect ratio provides audiences with a fully immersive view that fills the peripheral vision more than any other cinematic experience.

How to do it

According to Bruce Markoe, senior vice president of post-production at Imax, this creative decision was driven by director Cate Shortland and cinematographer Gabriel Beristain. Although these special cameras are not used all the time, the aspect ratio must be protected throughout shooting. Marvel delivers at the end of the film to IMAX so that they can complete their version through the Digital Media Remastering process, which was later approved by the filmmaker at its facilities in Playa Vista, Los Angeles.

Directed by Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, ‘Black Widow’ stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, Florence Pugh, David Harbor and Rachel Weisz. This will be the first Marvel Phase 4 film to hit theaters and the first in the entire MCU to be released since 2019.