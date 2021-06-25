‘Black Widow’ will clarify what happened in Budapest, but “it is not about what happened in Budapest”

Time after recovering after the sacrifice of Natasha Romanoff in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ we began to fear one thing: Was Marvel going to leave us without clarifying what had happened in Budapest? Ever since Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner spoke cryptically about the Hungarian capital in ‘The Avengers’ in 2012, we’ve been wanting to know what happened. With the confirmation that the solo movie ‘Black Widow’ was going to come true, and that Budapest was going to be one of the cities where they would shoot, we regained hope.

And finally, a few days ago, Johansson herself broke the good news on Jimmy Fallon’s show: “Yes, you will find out what happened in Budapest“Then he began to think if he could give any more details but, to Fallon’s frustration, he did not say anything else. Of course, before he said that the film will finally teach us to say Budapest well, which would be more like” Budapesht “.

In a press release with statements by the actress, we do find some more brushstrokes in which we are warned that yes, Budapest will be talked about, but it will not be the very center of the plot: “When we started talking about locations – when everything was possible – we agreed that we had to find out what happened in Budapest. I think Natasha is tormented. She has a huge sense of condemnation. There are pending accounts and a sense of guilt that haunts her, and that arises from what happened in Budapest. The movie is not about what happened in Budapest but it helps us understand the weight Natasha walks with and what her load is. It gave us a great starting point for much of what happens in the film.“.

The summer premiere?

‘Black Widow’ hits theaters and at Disney + (with Premium Access) on July 9. It is expected to be one of the big blockbusters of the summer given that we have not been without a MCU movie since 2019. The box office forecasts for its debut in the United States state that could make between 65 and 90 million dollars in his first weekend, competing with ‘Fast & Furious 9’ for the title of best premiere of the pandemic. But you have to take into account its simultaneous streaming premiere, albeit with extra payment, which will certainly affect box office expectations. In a few days we will find out if Natasha becomes the queen of summer.