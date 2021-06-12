Black Widow will be free on Disney Plus sooner than expected

Share

The film Black Widow will be released in theaters and on Disney Plus paying $ 29.99, although with time it will be available for free.

Disney is betting on releasing its films in theaters and on its streaming platform simultaneously paying $ 29.99. But after a while the premium access ends and they can be seen for free, although obviously you have to pay the monthly fee. Maybe those almost $ 30 to watch Black widow may seem like a lot, even so it is still cheaper than going with the whole family to the movies.

Disney plans to take about 3 months to put their big releases on the streaming platform for free. Something that they have officially confirmed with Black widow, since everyone will be able to see it from October 6, 2021. Although those who pay for the “Premier Access” will be able to enjoy it again at any time during that period of time.

What is the movie about?

On Black widow from Marvel studiosNatasha Romanoff faces the darkest parts of her older life when a dangerous conspiracy related to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the relationships that were broken long before she became an Avenger. The film is set between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). It will also be a way to say goodbye to the character, after she sacrifices herself to obtain the Soul Stone in the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019).

In the movie, Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha / Black Widow, Florence pugh plays Yelena, David harbor plays Alexei / The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz it’s Melina. Directed by Cate shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, the first big screen story in Phase 4 of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, hits both theaters and Disney Plus.

