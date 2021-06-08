Black Widow will also arrive at IMAX – Tomatazos

We have spent more than a year away from the cinema and with the options that were going to make the summer one of the busiest for the industry, but no more. Finally, the big studios are returning to the billboard and one of Disney’s most anticipated titles is Black Widow, the next installment of the Marvel saga will hit theaters and also on its streaming service, but the IMAX details could convince them of venturing out of their homes.

Through a tweet, the official IMAX account has revealed what the difference is between seeing Black widow in a traditional format against the larger one. As you know, there is almost a third more screen and therefore the world to discover. This was done through an image from the film’s trailer in which we can see the protagonist trying to hold on to what appears to be a structure that is freely descending towards the ground from a great height.

The format is used mainly for action movies and for some remastered versions. The solo adventure of the first Marvel heroine will be no exception. So if you are one of those people who despise small screens in the home or mobile devices, and feel safe going to the movies, maybe you will be happy to know that IMAX is a possibility for this film.

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland. It will be the first film in the mega-franchise to be entirely made by a woman. This seems appropriate since it will also be the anticipated solo adventure of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), one of the main characters in the franchise and one of the original members of the Avengers group. It will also be the farewell to the character.

As you surely remember, the former Soviet spy died in Avengers: Endgame – 95% after sacrificing himself in order to obtain the Soul Stone and restore half of all life in the universe. It is expected that in this film the new heroine who will take the mantle of Black Widow will be introduced. That would be the character of Florence Pugh called Yelena, who would also be an adoptive sister of the superheroine.

Disney’s eyes are well on Black widow as it will be the first title in the franchise to be released after the pandemic. Actually, we have seen some horror films return to the billboard with relative success, it will be necessary to see if in the case of this character, the anticipation is enough to make it a triumph at the box office despite also being available on the Disney Plus platform.

Black Widow will hit theaters and Disney Plus, for an extra cost, starting July 9. It will be the first Marvel film of phase 4, a stage in the saga that was forced to start streaming with WandaVision – 95% at the beginning of the year. It will be followed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home, all titles that the studio hopes to release exclusively in theaters if the advance of the pandemic is not unleashed again.

