‘Black Widow’ – What if …?

‘Black Widow’ is a formulaic and routine action film that is harmed and benefited in equal parts by being from Marvel Studios and belonging to the MCU. Blood draws a lot, and the film does not try to get away from the family legacy, behaving like a kind of appendage that exists because circumstances have forced it to exist and be as it should be, out of commitment and not out of devotion. The good and bad of belonging to a shared cinematographic universe, where you cannot be yourself if you stop being part of everything else.

‘Black Widow’ could have benefited, both if it was not a superhero movie itself, and if it did not belong to an MCU that at this point, already carries a considerable baggage with it; or rather, of not being so much conditioned by the one as by the other. If she had come earlier, perhaps she could have freed herself from the prequel complex that in part grips her, forcing her to pay a somewhat hackneyed toll that her characters are not comfortable with, trapped in a movie that has no choice of power. be your own.

Of course, I am neither a fan of the brand nor have I seen all of its films, which for some will automatically put my opinion out of play when precisely ‘Black Widow’ lends itself, and a lot, to be valued independently of a whole to the that although it is often mentioned here, it does not transcend beyond what would be the concept of “the family” of the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga. The fans of course will value their condition of being one more of “said family”, when however and like the ninth installment of the franchise led by Vin Diesel, it is still “one more” overshadowed by that same family that does not he lets her break with tradition and fend for herself.

Proof of this is that the best sequence of the entire film is not action, but the only moment in which its four protagonists are together, already as adults. A family reunion where everyone present shines without the need to resort to visual effects or their superhero status. When the characters speak and the blockbuster shuts up. When the film takes over and plays with his existence. This sequence divides the film in two, and what until then could be a ‘Mission: Impossible’ becomes a ‘Fast & Furious’.

As much as its first act is run over and schematic, it is understood and accepted in its pragmatic effectiveness: We already know Scarlett Johansson. Hence, the film seems to run towards that long-awaited family reunion that is announced as the differential factor and authentic beginning of the function. However, the chaos of his third act, poorly planned and worse developed, so committed to one of those climaxes “so typically spectacular in action and special effects cinema”, keeps this family apart, which it forces to go free and each one to his own.

Just the opposite of what happened in ‘The Incredibles’, where the union towards strength without giving up the action. Where everything flowed naturally, as if it were well thought out and nothing conditioned. In this way what could matter matters little or nothing, with a couple of generic and irrelevant villains, an army of ornamental “black widows” or a dark and subversive subtext a la ‘Watchmen’ or ‘The Boys’ totally ignored. The latter perfectly defines a film that goes through everything on tiptoe and without questioning any official version.

And it is a pity that the film remains superficial and purely nutritional, in being more of the same; that even in the end it is more a prologue to the ‘Hawkeye’ series than the due tribute and opportunity to shine of “the first avenger”, or that said character is reduced to being little more than a Cynthia Rothrock of the lot; the little advantage that is taken from the family dynamic or the irrelevance that ends up being that for the most part, the heroes of the show are actually psychopathic murderers who would fit in as villains on any other occasion.

Or as prominent members of Vought International.

It’s a shame, but truth be told, also a Marvel Studios movie. In the good and in the bad. A film that is clearly said “minor” and that will not stand out, except for Florence Pugh and David Harbor, as little used as both of them take advantage of their minutes on screen. One more that like ‘Fast & Furious 9’ does a job: Serve the family and keep their legacy fresh. Like when you qualify in a European Championship without winning and on penalties … or without getting off the bus, which for that matter, one poses just as smiling in the photo on the cover of the day.