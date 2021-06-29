‘Black Widow’: Watch the new preview

On July 9 it will hit theaters

‘Black Widow’ is about to hit theaters, but that hasn’t stopped Marvel Studios from releasing more action-packed scenes in a new TV spot. Snippets of extended footage promise that the project led by Scarlett Johansson You will confront your character’s past and reveal the future of others.

The preview for ‘Chance’, which is what this clip is called, focuses on a group of scenes that have already been shown before. However, several moments present images of Florence pugh like Yelena Belova, David harbor as Alexei Shostakov and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff. Taskmaster remains the film’s biggest mystery, but the villain’s ties to Natasha seem more prominent than previously theorized. Meanwhile, a large portion of the TV ad is reserved for taking a look at Natasha Romanoff’s past, which the MCU will explore after a decade of secrecy.

Although ‘Black Widow’ primarily serves to do Johansson justice as the Avenger that she is, the film will also shape the future of the MCU in exciting ways. Yelena Belova is the obvious choice to wear the Black Widow mantle, while Taskmaster could prove to be a formidable foe for our favorite heroes, should the villain come out alive, of course.

The plot also stars OT Fagbenle Y William hurt. Cate shortland directs the film from a story by Jac schaeffer (WandaVision) and Ned benson (‘The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby’), with a script written by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok). After MCU fans finally get a glimpse of the story next month, Phase Four continues with ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in September,’ The Eternals’ in November and the new Spidey installment. , ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ later this year.

‘Black Widow’ will premiere both in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access July 9.

