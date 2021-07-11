Black Widow: Tom Holland was dying to see her and shares his reaction – Tomatazos

Before the premiere of Black Widow – 87% of us had been two years without a new MCU movie. The last one that had been released is Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%. The Disney Plus series have managed to fill that void, but the reality is that fans were dying to see another movie and have finally been able to do so. Admittedly, this was a rather difficult wait.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

First of all, if we went so long without a new Marvel tape, it was because of COVID-19. Black widow It was originally going to premiere on May 1 of last year, but the pandemic forced Disney to adjust its release schedule on several occasions. There is some corner of the multiverse where people did not have to wait more than a year to see this film.

As a way to close this circle, we now know that the very actor who brings Peter Parker to life in the MCU, Tom Holland, is one of many who was dying to see the movie. We know that because the actor himself revealed it in his Instagram stories:

Also read: Black Widow – Principal Explains Why Taskmaster Identity Matters

I’ve been waiting years for this movie and it was worth the wait. This tape is amazing! It is very exciting and fun.

It is good to know that movie stars are also fans like any other and they are also dying to see the movies of their universe companions like any other mortal. Of course, we must not rule out the possibility that the actor has posted that due to some type of contractual obligation. It’s possible. We are not going to deny it by mistake.

On the other hand, we must also remember that this film, although it occurs in the past, is directly linked to the future of the MCU. Above all, his post-credit scene. In it we see Yelena Belova fixing Natasha’s grave when she is interrupted by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine herself. Now we know that the assassin works for her, but the important thing is that there she assigns her next mission: Kill Hawkeye. The appearance of this character in the homonymous series had already been announced, but now we know what his motives are for wanting to attack the archer; avenge the death of his beloved sister.

On the other hand, one of the topics that has been talked about the most since shortly before the film was released should not be overlooked. The fact that Scarlett Johansson’s character was introduced to the MCU only to be objectified and sexualized. Fortunately, the study has done its best to change course. Now we see a universe with more strong female characters who do not need men to solve their problems. The thing is, this isn’t something that magically happened overnight. It has been a long and laborious process. This is what the actress herself said speaking to Fatherly:

When we were doing ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ ​​- this is a really funny thing – the look [de Natasha] it is fantastic and utilitarian. First he drives in this beautiful car and picks up Cap, and initially in the script, it was like he was arriving in his white tennis clothes, with a blonde wig. It was discarded very quickly. You work with a lot of male writers. Things were changing. You have to be part of the change. The public is also demanding things and there is a cultural change that takes everything in a more progressive direction.

In fact, she had previously said, in an interview with Collider, that she is happy to see that things have changed for her character:

It has definitely changed and I think part of that change has to do with me. Obviously, ten years have passed and things have happened and I have a very different and very evolved idea of ​​myself. As a woman, I am in a different place in my life. […] All that has to do with getting away from the kind of hypersexualization of the character I mean, when you see Iron Man 2 again, and although it was fun and has great moments, the character is very sexualized.

We recommend you: Black Widow: these are the reactions of fans to the new Marvel movie