Black Widow: The director explains what distinguishes this film from the others in the MCU

Black Widow is going to be the first MCU movie in two years. Due to the pandemic, we could not see any film from this universe in all of 2020 and part of 2021. This will change on July 9, the day that the aforementioned film is released in theaters and on Disney Plus. That fact has generated a lot of expectation around the film, but it is not the only reason.

The character died in Avengers: Endgame – 95% when the characters were collecting the Infinity Stones. She had to sacrifice herself so they could get the Soul Stone. We don’t know if he’s somehow going to return to the MCU or not beyond this movie. You have to remember what happens before that movie. It’s a mystery and in the first place, that’s what sets it apart from the other MCU movies. It is the first film in this universe to star a dead character. It is the one that opens the possibility that we see other similar films starring Iron Man or Captain America, although both possibilities are not too likely.

That said, Cate Shortland, the director, revealed that this is not the only way this film is going to distinguish itself from the other House of Ideas films. She gave an interview for Fandango in which she said that the characters that we are going to see in her film are going to be more ambiguous:

I think what’s exciting about this entire legion of new characters is going to be unleashed. And I think what’s really exciting is also that there is an ambiguity in these characters. So, if the original legion were black and white characters, I think that some of the characters that are going to appear in front have a darkness in them. And that’s interesting, because it’s not something we’re used to seeing. In many ways, it is something more complex. Some of the characters are more difficult. But I think what people want is change. I don’t think we can keep seeing the same thing. And I think Kevin is very aware of that. I think he’s not only changing cultures and adding different voices, but what he’s also doing is adding different perspectives on the world.

The reality is that the MCU has left ambiguity as a distinctive trait of its villains, but not so much of its protagonists. The heroes we’ve seen thus far, including the Guardians of the Galaxy, have leaned toward the light side of the force, and perhaps the most ambiguous character on that side would be Hank Pym. The interesting thing is that the darker side of Natasha Romanoff is shown and that perhaps some of her past actions have a negative side.

Something interesting is that recently the actor OT Fagbenle said something that reinforces what is now said by Shortland. He talked about what his character will be like and made it clear that he has a dark side that will be explored in the film.

I play this character named Mason. It’s really cool, actually, because you know you always have those characters … like in James Bond you have Q and in Batman, I guess, you have Alfred, and in some ways I think Mason is that person that help out on Black Widow missions with all that cool shit she needs. But in complete contrast to Q and Alfred, there is a certain energy between them that you are going to pick up on. Like ‘is it all business or isn’t it? So there is something very funny about that; that kind of dynamic between two characters. I hesitate to say that he is a bit funny. He is a very funny character, but he can also give you the impression that he has a dark side. But yeah, I can’t say too much.

