‘Black Widow’ surpasses ‘Fast & Furious 9’ on its first day of US premiere

After more than a year behind the scenes, Marvel Studios’ superheroBlack widow‘finally hit the big screen last Thursday in the United States, with an estimated gross of $ 13.2 million in the previous, marking a new pandemic-era record for a film on its first day of business. launch and far surpassing the $ 7.1 million of ‘Fast & Furious 9’.

These figures closely resemble other Marvel releases such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, which earned 15.4 million on its first day and 117 over the weekend; ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, with 14.5 million and 123 in total; or ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’, with 11.5 million and 76 in total. Today, Friday, the film will expand to more than 4,100 theaters throughout North America, which is estimated to lead the film to raise an amount of around 80-100 million, exceeding in any case the 70 of F9.

The film was also released in 30 other international markets, including Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Brazil and Mexico, with a total of 22.4 million dollars raised. Let’s not forget that the pandemic is still wreaking havoc on the film market and that the film is also being released on Disney + through Premium Access, which adds even more value to these figures.

Directed by Cate Shortland (‘Lore’) from a script by Jac Schaeffer, Scarlett Johansson plays the main character accompanied by Florence Pugh, David Harbor, Rachel Weisz, OT Fagbenle, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, Michelle Lee and Olivier Richters among others. Let’s remember that the last MCU movie arrived in April 2019 and it was nothing less than ‘Avengers: Endgame’.