Black Widow surpasses Fast and Furious 9 at the Mexican box office – Tomatazos

Showrooms continue to recover from the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 virus and large franchises seize the moment to continue their path and their powerful collection numbers worldwide. While it is true that their current income cannot yet be compared with what they generated before the pandemic, the recovery has been significant.

Two weeks ago Fast and Furious 9 – 65% debuted in the first place of the box office raising a total of $ 216.6 million in Mexico, last week it managed to stay in the first place and this was not only reflected in its collection but in the impact that generated in social networks with the obvious conversation, and memes, about it. However, although it has become more than clear that this franchise will continue to generate great profits for a long time, now it had to face another powerful franchise.

After being subjected to constant delays, Black Widow – 87% finally had the opportunity to premiere this weekend raising the arrival of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Phase 4 – at least on the big screen -. For some years now, Marvel Studios has established its franchise as one of the highest grossing, managing to break several collection records with Avengers: Endgame – 95%, and although the Scarlett Johansson film made its debut in the first place of the Mexican box office, there is still the question of whether it will manage to stay in that position.

According to Canacine’s weekly analysis that covers July 8-11, Black widow it grossed $ 93.3 million in its opening weekend and 1.2 million attendees. Its income does not compare with the more than $ 200 million with which the sequel to Fast and Furious debuted – 53%, a film that has now moved to second place for collecting this weekend $ 38.7 million, but its accumulated total adds up to $ 447 million without neglecting its 6.7 million attendees during its three weeks on the billboard.

Although it is difficult to think that the Marvel Studios film surpasses everything that the production starring Vin Diesel has accumulated, we will have to wait to see how its impact evolves throughout the current week. Remember that Black widow it is also being screened through Disney Plus Premier Access. For its part, The Purge Forever – 65% that debuted last week in second place, now fell to number three with $ 17.1 million raised this week, and $ 58.9 million in total, with 257.5 new attendees and 956.3 accumulated.

Now serving its seventh week on the billboard, Cruella – 93% have managed to stay in the first four places, and although last week it rose to third place again, it now fell to fourth, but still with significant amounts, this considering that it is now in fewer rooms and is also part of the Disney Plus catalog. . The film in which Emma Stone revives one of Disney’s most beloved villains generated this weekend $ 4.4 million and $ 228.6 million accumulated with a total of 3.4 million attendees.

Finally, The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It – 85% was one of the favorites to top the Mexican summer box office, and although it did so for its first three consecutive weeks having a debut with $ 118.7 million, it is now down to fifth place with a gross of $ 3.8 million during its sixth. screening week and a total of $ 335 million, with 5.2 million accumulated attendees.

