Black Widow: Screenwriter Has Received Hateful Messages For His Taskmaster Adaptation

Nowadays, anyone can make their opinion known, which can also be quickly popularized in the various social networks that exist. When we talk about art, especially film and television, this facility has provoked much debate about specialized criticism and opinions that seem to become law and are contagious. Although many do not consider it that way, the truth is that criticism is a necessary task that seeks objectivity in the appreciation and analysis, while the opinion of many is subjective and on many occasions those who do not think the same are harshly judged.

At the end of the day violence and threats just shouldn’t happen in this context. If you were looking forward to your theories being fulfilled in this or that sequel and that doesn’t happen, it doesn’t give you the right to attack anyone. Don’t you like a movie? Let her go and let others form their own informed opinion. In addition to affecting the mental health of others, these toxic fans minimize what it takes to make a movie, from script to post-production. It is not at all unusual then that aggressive people are directly proportional to the success of the franchises.

The worst thing is that the producers should not give in to these attacks, but they have. The most recent example happened in the universe of Star wars. After Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% “ruined” the childhood of many, the last part tried to fix the problem with the followers and ended up being an incomplete, clumsy, full of clichés and moderately successful film. At the same time, the main cast received constant threats that now make them hesitate to return to this world.

Marvel it is not left behind at all. Many theories were generated for Avengers: Endgame – 95% and when the vast majority were not met some fans went crazy. Brie Larson, for example, also received, and continues to receive, ridiculous comments and attacks for her portrayal in Captain Marvel – 60%, which genuinely elevated the character from the comics. The most recent comments have been given by the big reveal in Black Widow – 87%.

Black widow belatedly presents us with the solo story of the character played by Scarlett Johansson. Despite knowing the end of this spy, the film manages to captivate by the story, closer to what was done in Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89%, and future connections with the other heroes who are first featured here, especially Yelena (Florence Pugh). However, the good reception did not keep the toxins away. During a talk for ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast, screenwriter Eric Pearson revealed that the identity of Taskmaster caused the anger of the followers:

I made the mistake of looking at direct message requests and someone said, ‘I don’t want to be out of line, but Taskmaster was the biggest betrayal of my life.’ I got mad for a second and then I said, ‘Well then you’ve had a pretty good life.’ If that’s the worst thing that ever happened to you, then you should be excited that someone in a movie wasn’t who you wanted them to be.

Pearson, who also wrote the scripts for Thor: Ragnarok – 92% and the Agent Carter series, you may not add fuel to the fire and stop checking those messages, but social networks are definitely flooded with the disappointment of many.

It is a good time to remember that, no matter how hard they try, no movie can meet absolutely all the expectations that each individual fan makes in their heads. In addition, adaptations should not follow every point of comics, as there are too many and it does not always accommodate what is sought to present in the film. Maturing a little will help these toxic fans learn that some decisions must be made to make sense of the film’s plot and that, whether or not it is a successful result, in the end it is one of many installments in a titanic franchise. For now, the box office and the numbers of Disney + let us see that Black widow is one of the biggest hits of the season

.

