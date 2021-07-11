Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson reveals the different versions of the movie that could have been filmed

A few days ago Black Widow was finally released – 87% after a wait of more than a year. Remember that since the character debuted more than one fan had wondered why Marvel was wasting the opportunity to make a superhero movie focused on a female character. All these years later we finally have it and it has not disappointed. The point is that there are many other versions of the tape that could have existed in its place and that perhaps someone is watching at this moment in some corner of the multiverse.

Scarlett Johansson talked about some of them in an interview she gave for MTV News. He made it very clear that they were going to be completely different things than what was released in theaters. One of the main reasons for this is that the actress did not have the same perspective on things ten years ago:

We could have done another version of this movie along the way. Only it wouldn’t have been this tape. I did not have the same perspective of having 10 years of time from which to take things. This film had many, many different iterations. It wasn’t a story that we were forced to tell, so you know, it all started differently, and there was a version of it that was very status quo. [En una versión temprana] Yelena and Natasha are adversaries and Yelena is trying to dethrone her, like some version of espionage that was going to be. I was like ‘I can’t go back to work to do that’. And then there was another version that I had developed that was very existential and somewhat weird. And Kevin Feige was like, ‘I don’t think I can come to work to do that.’ It was kind of weird. I liked.

The version in which Yelena Belova was going to dethrone her sounds a bit similar to The Itsy-Bitsy Spider comic. In that comic, that assassin appears to say that she should be Black Widow. The interesting thing about this matter is that in that story we reflect on what remains of Natasha if we remove the code name that has characterized her for so many years.

It should be said that, in addition to the versions mentioned by the actress, in 2004 Lionsgate had planned to make a film about the character, but that was intended to be a more realistic spy movie, in contrast to the version that has just been released. in theaters or with what the MCU has done with the character.

It is interesting to think about how things could have been different if those involved had liked the above ideas more. Fortunately, they did not take any of those paths and chose, but I will not deny that it would be interesting if they returned to some of those concepts for a future episode of What If …? Black Widow is a character that lacked many stories to tell. Anyone who is a fan of comics knows. It would be interesting if they told us some in this series, or perhaps in another movie about the character. The latter is unlikely, but it would be interesting if they did.

It should be remembered that Kevin Feige has shown interest in working with the actress again in one way or another, as he said in an interview for ET Online:

Marvel is always about new beginnings and Scarlett Johansson is an amazing partner for us. She was the producer of this movie. She was the one who brought us our amazing director, Cate Shortland, and I’m excited to continue working with her in any way possible if we are that lucky.

And I repeat it in another different interview for The Hollywood Reporter:

Maybe there will be more to come [es la respuesta] that the comics have taught us. Anything could be the answer to that question.

