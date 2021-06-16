Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson is grateful that the character has stopped being sexualized

After several delays, Black Widow will finally hit theaters and Disney Plus within a month. The spy and founding member of the Avengers solo film will explore a side we’ve never seen to the character. In a new interview, Scarlett Johansson explains that there has really been an evolution in the treatment that has been given to Natasha Romanoff and is happy that this reflects the way in which women are no longer hypersexualized.

In an interview with Collider, the actress Scarlett Johansson (Story of a Marriage – 98%, Lost in Tokyo – 95%, Jojo Rabbit – 75%) talked about the evolution that his Marvel character has had since his debut in Iron Man 2 – 72% up Black widow. The interpreter regretted that she was treated as a sexual object at first, but is happy that the spy arc is a testament to how things have changed in ten years regarding the way in which female characters are constructed:

It has definitely changed and I think part of that change has to do with me. Obviously ten years have passed and things have happened and I have a very different and highly evolved idea of ​​myself. As a woman, I am in a different place in my life. […] All of that has to do with getting away from the kind of hypersexualization of the character. I mean, when you see Iron Man 2 again, and although it was fun and has great moments, the character is very sexualized.

Johansson has spoken in the past about how when he made that first film, directed by Jon Favreau, he understood the character as a “secretary” with special abilities. The moment she refers to is a part in which she shows that she knows how to fight and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) says “I want one” referring to her. That kind of reification is what the interpreter seems to be referring to.

Although later the character had the opportunity to demonstrate much more value than his physical appearance in The Avengers – 92%, much has been said now about how Joss Whedon, director of that film and its sequel, constantly recalls the sexual dimension of the character, which she uses as a strategy to mislead her enemies and seduce Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Johansson thinks it’s great that this isn’t happening anymore because the way it’s about portraying women has changed and now young women are learning that they have more value outside of their looks:

At some point [Tony Stark] He calls it a piece of meat and maybe at that moment I felt that that was a compliment, because my way of thinking was different. Maybe even my value as a person was measured by comments like that, as is the case with many young women, but then you grow up and understand your own worth. It is changing now. Now people, young girls, receive much more positive messages, but it has been incredible to have been part of that change and to come out on the other side and to be part of that old story, but also to progress. Evolve. I think it’s great.

Black Widow will see Natasha try to end, once and for all, the Black Widow training program, which she was subjected to as a child and aims to create murderous women. To accomplish this task, you will have to seek the help of your former family. The film will hit theaters and Disney Plus, for an extra cost over the subscription, on July 9.

