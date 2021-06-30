Black Widow: review causes outrage for sexualizing Scarlett Johansson – .

Some critics have already had the opportunity to see Black Widow – 96% in the US press screenings and the critics have started to appear. The new Marvel Studios film is seen as a solid proposition for superhero cinema, with most reviews praising its content as an action-adventure film. But there is a specific critic who is taking the sticks from the networks, we are talking about Peter Bradshaw, from The Guardian, who with his comments towards Scarlett Johansson is being canceled by Internet users.

Black widow is presented as a film that will complement the story we already know of Natasha, exploring her past and the closest relationships, far above those she has formed with most of the Avengers. From the trailers you can see that it is a deep journey into the traumas of the Black Widow, along with the arrival of a threat that we had never observed in the MCU. Numerous reviews of the film have reached social networks, but Twitter users consider that the Bradshaw is the most unwise for referring to the voice of Scarlett Johansson as “a sensual purr”, among other descriptions that have turned the platform upside down:

The sensual purr of cough syrup that is Scarlett Johansson’s voice is something I have missed in confinement; now he’s back with a throaty vengeance in the character-friendly, standalone episode Black Widow.

Things don’t get any better for readers in the following paragraphs. Peter bradshaw makes a point to Natasha Romanoff’s alleged “daddy issues” with her father, Red Guardian, played by David Harbor, and relates the issue to her attraction to Bruce Banner.

Somehow the most powerful and teasing relationship revealed here is that electra complex, the link between Black Widow and her absurd father, who is very big, very given to fits of temper and likes to break things. Does this give us a Freudian clue to Black Widow’s bias toward Dr. Bruce Banner, the Hulk’s alter ego? This glimpse into her troubled psyche is worth the price of admission alone.

In the words of the Guardian critic, other journalists have spoken out against it, denouncing misogyny and sexism. During years, Scarlett Johansson It was directed by men like the Black Widow, but its new film was in charge of Cate Shortland, a filmmaker who is in charge of making effective the so-called “female gaze” or female gaze, eliminating all the shots that capture the superheroine as an object of desire for male consumption.

Here are a series of tweets condemning The Guardian’s review for Black widow:

The Challenge ‘Middle-aged male film critics stop being so creepy when they write about female characters’ (from Peter Bradshaw’s review of BlackWidow for The Guardian).

I mean, honestly, have you ever seen a legitimate, professional film critic write like this about male characters / actors in a Marvel movie review? No. And yet garbage like this about female characters and attractive actresses proliferates in reviews written by men.

It’s even crazier with Black Widow because so much of the movie is about the overly sexualized portrayal of the main character when it was directed by men.

Me, reading the introduction to this review: What man did this?

This reads like something a serial killer would read over the phone to the detective who was unable to stop him.

We didn’t think it could be any worse than the Horny Incredibles review, but frankly, we forgot to take into account how hot these guys would be after a year in quarantine.

This is fucking gross.

