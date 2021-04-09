Black Widow receives PG-13 rating for violence, language and subject matter

Now that it seems that the premiere of “Black Widow” / “Black Widow” yes or yes for next July 9 in movie theaters and on Disney + (remember, with premium access, it is, with an additional payment to the subscription), real Disney is the next logical step for the premiere and is its age rating .

The film has received a PG-13 rating by intense sequences of violence / action, the language used and the thematic that addresses. This type of age classification is the usual one in the superhero sector. In fact, it is usually the qualification par excellence of Marvel Studios films because, as Kevin Feige, the president of the company, recognized, it allows them to move within limits in which they can tell stories with depth and violence, at the same time that they can encompass a large mass of public and not a somewhat more limited audience, such as an R rating.

This brings us closer to this premiere premiere, which will be the first Marvel Studios film to hit theaters since “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” thus marking a two-year window of time with no new films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. although at least along the way we have had series on the Disney + platform.

This solo film by Black Widow will take us to the story of Natasha Romanoff, the character played by Scarlett Johansson, who returns once again, and possibly the last one, to put herself in the shoes of what was once an avenger. Natasha’s past, how she became a Black Widow, meeting her “family” and knowing the weight she carries on her shoulders will be some of the themes that this film will address. In the cast of the film we also have Florence Pugh in an important role, as Yelena Belova (the second Black Widow in the comics), David Harbor as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian or Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff / Iron Maiden.

