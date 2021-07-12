‘Black Widow’ proves it’s a Marvel Studios movie

If two weeks ago it was’Fast & furious 9‘, is now ‘Black widow‘The one that sets a new post-pandemic box office record in the United States: The new Marvel Studios film grossed about $ 80 million in its North American release, 10 more than the last Toretto family film raised, I said, two weeks ago.

To those 80 million collected “at home” we must add another 78 collected in the international market and, attention, another 60 collected through Disney +, being the first time that the multinational has shared specific data on what was collected through the controversial Premium Access of your streaming platform.

We can make two readings of the latter, each more interesting (although not necessarily true). The first is that it is the first time that Disney can really show its chest about it and be proud of such records. The second, perhaps more important, is that the different people involved in the making of those same films have begun to demand “more transparency” about what, after all, is their work.

To understand us: When Netflix claims that 80 million households have seen a movie, it actually means that 80 million households have seen at least two minutes of that movie, and not necessarily more than two minutes of said movie, much less the movie. whole. They don’t even have to like it. That is very good for the gallery, the press releases for suckers or the subscribers but … and for the “creators”? In short, and if said “creators” are beginning to demand their corresponding financial compensation based on these data … more or less interested?

Anyway, what ‘Black widow‘At its premiere, it adds about 218 million dollars worldwide counting Disney +, which is more or less what it has collected worldwide’Cruella‘a month and a half after its premiere (and not counting Disney +). Not bad at all … depending on how you look at it: The Scarlett Johansson movie is the best premiere for a post-pandemic North American movie, but also the worst premiere for a pre-pandemic MCU movie. It is what it is.

And what there is is that ‘A quiet place 2‘continues to be the highest grossing film of the year in the United States, as well as the first to break the 150 million mark in the domestic market. In the end, it will not be far from the 180 (something) million raised by its predecessor without a pandemic in between. Its world total is 279 million, about 70 million less than the 2018 movie. Not too bad.

Regarding Spain and going back to Marvel, ‘Black widow‘It has barely raised about 2.2 million dollars (by eye, about 1.85 million euros); that is, around a million less than what was collected by ‘Fast & furious 9‘ a week ago. A movie whose world total by the way is already over 540 million dollars.

Although without one of those records that so well top the headlines of press releases, ‘Black widow‘has led a Spanish box office that has also seen how’To all train. Destination Asturias‘achieves the best Spanish premiere of the year doubling the records of the now second, and all this without the need to announce between penalties and penalties of the Eurocup and during what they say has been in general lines the best weekend of all of 2021.

And not much more to say except as we are, that ‘Peter Rabbit 2: On the Run‘ Y ‘Awaken the fury‘They have exceeded 100 million collection worldwide, which goes without saying that it is good while not being bad.