Black Widow: producer declares that Marvel Studios is working not to reify women in the MCU

Black Widow – 89% premieres next week and fans are eager for what awaits us on screen. After more than a decade since her first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Natasha Romanoff will have her first movie and we are looking forward to something spectacular. Through a statement, the film’s producer declares that Marvel Studios is working so that the women of the MCU are seen as heroines and not as objects. For a long time, the Black Widow was just “the wish” of the viewers.

Iron Man 2 – 72% was the movie that introduced us to Natasha Romanoff, an assistant at Stark Industries but later discovered as a brilliant spy with multiple talents for hand-to-hand combat, an efficient agent with calculated objectives and a murky past. Victoria Alonso he remembers that scene from the sequel in which the character defeats Happy, with Tony Stark checking his credentials, discovering lingerie photoshoots on Google and ending with “I want one.” The production company did not find the development of that presentation adequate. Here his statements for Time magazine:

It bothered me then and it bothers me now. I remember thinking, ‘She is not a thing.’ But how timely: the world sees a sexy woman and thinks that because she is beautiful, that is all she has to give. There has always been a myth that women’s stories are not for sale. That superheroes can’t be women. We had to demystify a lot of these myths that were part of what Hollywood was.

With the passage of time, the objectification of Natasha Romanoff was being marginalized. Now with Black widow, There are not few fans who expect a fair treatment for the superheroine. In days past, social media was outraged when Guardian critic Peter Bradshaw wrote in his review of the film: “The sensual purr of cough syrup that is Scarlett Johansson’s voice is something I’ve missed in the confinement.” At his words, Internet users reacted with fury and condemned the critic; Twitter was filled with insults towards Bradshaw and the Guardian article became a hit with visitors.

Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow was always directed by male directors, yet with Black widow We have Cate Shortland as the filmmakers in charge, who has been in charge of endowing the film with the “female gaze” or feminine gaze, eliminating any trace that Natasha seeks to offer as a mere snack for the audience. Along the way he is accompanied by Florence Pugh, who plays Natasha’s “sister”, a character who will be featured in this film and who could have a lot of future in the MCU in the following years.

Black widow takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War – 90% and Avengers: Infinity War – 79%. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships she left in her wake long before she became part of the Avengers. Scarlett Johansson returns as the Black Widow, Florence Pugh plays Yelena, David Harbor plays Alexei / The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz plays Melina. This is the first film in phase 4 of the MCU, a completely new era.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios is moving forward with the Loki broadcast – 96% in Disney Plus, a series that is currently enjoying surprising popularity and enormous love. The adventure of the God of Deception on TVA has been more successful than expected and its events are setting numerous guidelines and scenarios for the future.

